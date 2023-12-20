University of South Dakota's Discovery District in talks with three potential tenants

Dirt is moving at the future site of the University of South Dakota’s Discovery District in Sioux Falls.

It’s exciting to Ryan Oines, chief operating officer of the District, as he and interim president James Abbott lead the future of a center more than two decades in the making from when USD first announced the idea, and more than eight years since USD formalized the naming and plans for the District.

Oines told the Sioux Falls city council during an informational meeting Tuesday there are three potential anchor tenants he and Abbott are working with on build-out programs right now, naming the Small Business Development Center, Prairie Family Business Association and the South Dakota Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR). No contracts could be found on open.sd.gov with any of these potential tenants.

He shared several floor plans and blueprints for the District’s first building in the meeting, noting there will be 37,924 total leasable square feet in the building once it’s constructed, with completion slated for January 2025.

An artist's rendering of the first building to come at the University of South Dakota's Discovery District in Sioux Falls.

The District’s website boasts that it will add 11,630 feet of multi-use trails as an extension of the city’s existing trail system, and that it has awarded a contract for infrastructure.

The concept for the Discovery District started more than 20 years ago with former Gov. George S. Mickelson, Sioux Falls business leaders and USD officials proposing a university-related research park.

In 2006, the BOR was gifted 252 acres of land for the project from the Great Plains Education Foundation. Then in 2012, the Legislature passed and Gov. Daugaard signed laws to authorize research parks. The USD Discovery District name was formalized in 2015.

More: Abbott's vision for USD Discovery District includes a $15 million facility where there isn't one

The first two streets of development in the District area were in 2017 with West Nobel Street and North Frances Avenue.

SAB Biotherapeutics and Alumend, Avera's research and development company, were announced as anchor tenants in June 2018, and LifeScape announced plans to build in January 2020. But days after the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the state, SAB announced it would delay arrival because of the outbreak, and all three developers have since revealed they're no longer pursuing development plans in the area north of town.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: University of South Dakota's Discovery District sees dirt moving