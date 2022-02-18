University of Southern Mississippi gets $3.4 million grant to expand its business reach

Hattiesburg was one of seven cities across the state to receive a grant aimed at helping the city attract new light industrial businesses, officials announced Friday.

The $3.4 million grant was awarded to the University of Southern Mississippi to improve The Garden Innovation and Commercialization Park, located on 22 acres off Classic and Shelby Thames drives.

The project was chosen through a competitive application process by the Mississippi Development Authority's Select Sites program.

Site improvements will include:

Clearing, grubbing and grading of the site

Constructing an access road

Making water and sewer system upgrades

The MDA grant program was established in 2021 to increase the number of highly competitive industrial sites in the state available and ready to meet the needs of potential companies.

As a byproduct of regional collaboration, the Area Development Partnership will serve as lead for the park's economic development projects and work with city and county government agencies to encourage continued growth and regional success.

“Collaboration is critical to applying for and receiving grant funds of this nature," Chad Newell, Area Development Partnership president said in a news release. "Our local leaders continue to come to the table, to think broadly and to advocate for projects that will have a positive impact across the region.”

Southern Miss' nearby Accelerator, a 60,000-square-foot technology-focused business incubator is full, so a new facility is needed to meet the demands for economic growth, said Monica Tisack-Kathmann, executive director of the Mississippi Polymer Institute, which runs the Accelerator.

The facility houses public research ventures, private-sector startups along with large national and multi-national companies in a collaborative environment. It also houses the university's Mississippi Polymer Institute.

"I cannot wait to see how this area develops and becomes a community that is really even more enriched and more enjoyable to work in," Tisack-Kathmann said Friday.

The grant was secured through a collaborative effort between Southern Miss, the city of Hattiesburg and Forrest County, said Todd Jackson, ADP executive vice president.

"I am extremely grateful for these guys' leadership and support and the improvements that will come to this park as a result of the grant," he said.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: USM receives $3.4 million grant to develop business site