University student slashed by man found hiding in his dorm room, Tennessee police say

A University of Memphis student is recovering after being slashed across the face by a man he found hiding in his dorm room, police said.

Kaleb Steward, 19, is accused of lying to university staff to get into the student’s dorm, according to an affidavit.

Memphis police responded to the university dorm on April 25 after a student said he was ambushed.

The student told police that when he got back to his room that night, Steward was already inside. Steward came at him with a knife and tried to stab him, but the student was able to grab his arms, according to the affidavit. The student told police Steward maneuvered the knife and was able to slash him across the face.

Police said the commotion attracted other students on the floor and the student was able to get help, according to the affidavit.

Steward was taken into custody, and when officers interviewed him, he said he had previously slashed the student’s truck tires and had thrown a car battery through the truck’s window, the affidavit said.

Police said Steward also told them he intentionally pulled the fire alarm on April 24 at another campus building.

Police did not disclose whether Steward and the student knew each other or had a prior history.

Steward was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, vandalism, false report and carrying a weapon on school property on April 25, according to jail records.

