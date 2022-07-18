University student in South Korea arrested for sexual assault and falling death of classmate

Police in Incheon, South Korea, have arrested a 20-year-old freshman at Inha University for allegedly raping a female classmate and causing her to fall to her death.

The suspect was detained on Friday around 2 p.m. after the 20-year-old victim was found dead at 3:49 a.m. She was reportedly found naked with blood on her head, mouth and ears. The Incheon District Court issued an arrest warrant on Sunday due to the “risk of destroying evidence or escaping” and the suspect was brought in for questioning.

Upon arrival at the Incheon District Court, reporters asked the suspect if he had anything to say to the victim, to which he simply responded, “I’m sorry.”

According to police, the suspect had been drinking at a bar with the victim and one other male student. He stated that he drove the victim back to school, and at around 1:30 a.m. CCTV footage showed the two entering the school building.

The suspect admitted to sexually assaulting the victim inside the school; however, he denied pushing the victim out the window of the third floor of the building. Police are currently investigating to determine whether the suspect pushed the victim. In addition, investigators speculate that the suspect may have tampered with evidence as the victim’s clothes were found away from the crime scene.

Inha University announced on Monday that the student will be expelled depending on the results of the investigation. The school also held a meeting to discuss increasing safety measures including security and patrol personnel. The school will be expanding the number of CCTVs and emergency alarms across campus and is considering changing the buildings’ entrance protocols, such as banning entry into all buildings from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

In addition, the university is reviewing psychological treatment plans for students who have been affected by the incident.

Personal information believed to belong to the suspect quickly spread online after his social media accounts were purportedly found. Online communities and social media platforms posted photos of the suspect as well as his name, phone number, home address and other personal information. His Instagram account jumped from 300 to 4,000 followers shortly before it was switched to private and all photos were taken down.

The suspect is expected to be prosecuted on July 22.

