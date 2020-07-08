University sued after denying records request for Biden Senate collection

WILMINGTON – A conservative nonprofit, along with a news website co-founded by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, are suing the University of Delaware for its refusal to release former Vice President Joe Biden’s senatorial records.

The lawsuit claims the university is violating the Freedom of Information Act by denying requests to release the documents.

The university maintains that Biden’s Senate papers are not public records, university spokeswoman Andrea Boyle Tippett said in a statement.

Biden’s sealed Senate documents, donated to the university in 2012, have pushed the university into the political spotlight this year. Some have suggested the collection could contain files related to former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s accusation that Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked in his office.

The nonprofit Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit Wednesday, on behalf of itself and the Daily Caller News Foundation. Both organizations have filed information requests for Biden’s Senate collection, along with any records about the preservation and release of the documents.

Initially, the papers were expected to be available to the public two years after Biden’s last day in elected office. After Biden announced his bid for president, the conditions of the agreement changed. The documents will not be made public until two years after Biden retires from public life.

The university has stated that it will not violate its contract by releasing the documents without Biden’s consent.

A former Senate staffer, Reade previously told the Associated Press that in a Capitol Hill office building in 1993, Biden pushed her against a wall, groped her and digitally penetrated her without her consent.

Biden has repeatedly denied the allegation, saying it never happened.

Reade’s own public account of her allegations has shifted over the past year, and she has faced scrutiny for not stepping forward sooner. But traumatized victims of sexual violence are not always able to tell consistent stories about their abusers, and often do not share those stories at all, according to abuse experts.

Wednesday’s lawsuit is the latest in months of pressure on the university to open the collection for public review. In May, Reade’s attorney demanded Biden open up the archives — a vast collection that spans more than 1,850 boxes, along with 415 gigabytes of electronic records.

Shortly after, the university was the target of an ad campaign pushed by the Republican National Committee, claiming it is being “complicit in a sexual assault cover up” by not releasing the documents.

Now, Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller are leveraging a legal battle against the university’s long-held exemption from most Freedom of Information Act requests.

The university initially denied Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller’s requests because public funds are not used to support Biden’s Senate collection. The state attorney general’s office upheld this.