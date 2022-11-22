University of Surrey: Veterinary school receives £10m anonymous donation

The University of Surrey has received a £10 million anonymous donation for its veterinary school.

The donation for the School of Veterinary Medicine is the largest philanthropic gift in the university's history.

The money is expected to be spent on scholarships for students and cancer research in animals.

Pro-vice chancellor Paul Townsend described the donation as "game-changing".

He added: "We are immensely grateful for this incredible gift."

It is hoped the donation will be used to fund more accessible, accurate and quicker treatments for cancer in animals.

Nick Bacon, professor of surgical oncology at the university, said: "Little separates animal and human cancers.

"This generous gift will advance veterinary science and animal wellbeing and forge stronger human-animal bonds."

Prof Christopher Proudman, head of the school, which is based in Guildford, said the "extremely generous gift" will help fund critical research and educational programmes.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.