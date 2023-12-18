University of Tampa names its 11th president after months-long search

The University of Tampa has named Texas Christian University Provost Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg as its next president.

Following a months-long search that saw more than 160 candidates apply, Dahlberg was named the successor to outgoing president Ronald Vaughn, who has led the university for almost 30 years.

A news release said Dahlberg, who will begin June 1, has over 20 years of higher education experience as a professor of computer science and university administrator. The release called her “an advocate of student success, innovative academic programs and inclusivity initiatives.”

“Dr. Dahlberg’s passion for top-quality academics, her support of the student experience, and her administrative background makes her an excellent next president for UT,” Charlotte Baker, chair of the UT Board of Trustees, said in the release.

Dahlberg has also served as dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Syracuse University, chief academic officer and dean of the Albert Nerken School of Engineering at Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art in New York, and associate dean of the College of Computing and Informatics at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She also previously worked for IBM Corporation.

“UT’s upward trajectory and transformation over the past three decades is an impressive and exciting story, and today the University is well positioned to become an elite, world-renowned university,” Dahlberg said in the news release. “The prospect of building an even stronger and more impactful UT is a challenge that I embrace, and I look forward to working with the UT community — the students, faculty, staff, alumni, friends and partners — in ushering UT into its next era of greatness.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

