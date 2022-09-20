University of Tampa student fatally shot while trying to get into wrong car

A University of Tampa student was fatally shot early Saturday while trying to get into the wrong car, police said.

The student, who had been with friends, took an Uber to his home near the campus in Florida and tried to get into a parked car, Tampa police said in a news release.

The person in the car fatally fired on the student. The shooter told police that he feared for his life, officials said.

Police have not publicly identified the victim or the shooter.

The student was pronounced dead on the scene about 1:30 a.m., police said. The shooter remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives.

Police investigate the shooting death of a college student in Tampa, Fla. (WFLA)

The University of Tampa issued a statement of mourning Saturday.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the student’s family and friends, as well as all who were affected by this incident," the statement said. "The University values all members of the community and mourns this tragic loss."

A spokesperson said the school didn't have consent from the student's parents to release any identifying information.

The investigation continues, and any potential charges will be decided by the State Attorney's Office, police said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com