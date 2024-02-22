University of Tennessee breaks spring record - here's how many students are enrolled

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville is continuing its record-breaking enrollment streak into the spring semester.

Spring 2024 enrollment is 34,779, up 7.3% from the previous spring. The spring student body has 27,515 undergraduates and about 6,520 returning first-year freshmen.

That's a record for spring, UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman said at UT's advisory board meeting earlier this month.

The university has attributed its growth to record retention rates, an increase in graduate and professional students, and student success initiatives.

This fall, UT welcomed a record-breaking 36,304 students, including 28,883 undergraduates. Enrollment typically drops during the spring semester.

Looking toward next fall, UT projects another record-breaking year with 38,203 students expected. The expected number of first-year students for fall 2024 is 6,900, along with 1,600 transfer students.

UT is reshaping its campus to meet the needs of the growing student population with 14 construction projects in the pipeline, including residences halls, academic buildings and student life amenities. The total cost will be at least $1.47 billion for the buildings and upgrades.

Academic honors are flowing in, too. The university was named a top producer of Fulbright students for the sixth year in a row after 13 students were given the prestigious award. It ranked second among SEC schools.

The university spent a record $339 million for research in 2023. Additionally, UT researchers submitted $1.22 billion worth of research proposals, breaking 2022's record of $1.01 billion.

Administrators say the investments are designed to meet their priorities at UT Knoxville and across the UT System to prepare students to stay and work in Tennessee after graduation.

Keenan Thomas is a higher education reporter. Email keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter @specialk2real.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: University of Tennessee enrollment breaks spring semester record