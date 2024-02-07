University of Tennessee reimagines two popular student gathering spaces

The University of Tennessee at Knoxville plans to enhance student spaces on campus by reimagining the Presidential Court Building and enhancing the Frieson Black Cultural Center.

The project in the heart of campus, which is in its early stages with administrators selecting the designers, will create another gathering space akin to a smaller student union with a Center for Basic Needs storefront, a retail center for students, and new meeting and support spaces at 1017 Frances St.

Frank Cuevas, the vice chancellor for student life, said at a Feb. 1 campus advisory meeting that after the main Student Union opened in 2019, it quickly became a hot spot for meetings.

"We quickly realized that after we opened the Student Union, we were out of meeting space. We were out of gathering spaces for students," Cuevas said. "So we took the opportunity to say, 'Why not repurpose this building, in the heart of where we will have almost 4,000 students living, and create more meeting rooms, create gathering spaces, some retail centers, but more importantly also then opening a full storefront for meeting student basic needs.'"

This plan will breathe new life into the building to create a neighborhood feel near Reese and Carrick Hall housing complexes.

Cuevas didn't offer a timeline for completing the project.

The Presidential Court Building is a part of the Presidential Court Complex for housing and dining on campus, which opened in 1966. The building had a cafeteria, but it hasn't been in use since the Rocky Top Dining Hall was completed in 2021. The building is being used for office space right now.

The University of Tennessee plans to reimagine its Presidential Court Building to serve as another campus gathering place.

Enhancements planned for Frieson Black Cultural Center

A revamp of the Frieson Black Cultural Center also is in the works. The center has been serving campus since 2002.

Cuevas said UT will improve the center to include more multiuse rooms. The Frieson Black Cultural Center is used by students, student organizations and the greater community at 1800 Melrose Ave.

Cuevas didn't give a timeline for these improvements.

Keenan Thomas is a higher education reporter. Email keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter @specialk2real.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: University of Tennessee reimagines two student gathering spaces