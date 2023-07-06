University of Texas Police Department swears in first Asian American, woman chief

[Source]

Eve Stephens made history on Wednesday after she was sworn in as chief of the University of Texas at Austin Police Department, making her the first woman and Asian American appointed to the role.

Key details: Stephens, who has nearly 24 years of leadership experience with the Austin Police Department, succeeds Chief David Carter, who died due to cancer in 2022.

As chief of the university’s police department, Stephens will reportedly lead over 100 sworn officers in the security of the institution’s research centers and nearly 75,000 students, faculty members, faculty members and visitors. Stephens also notably assumed the position of assistant vice president of campus security.

What people are saying: In a recent statement, Jay Hartzell, the university’s president, noted that Stephens has "a deep understanding and expertise about our city’s safety and security needs."

“I am confident Chief Stephens is the right person to lead this important charge as we continue setting the standard for the next generation of residential universities, where we collectively learn, live and work,” Hartzell declared.

Right for the job: Meanwhile, University of Texas System Police Director Michael J. Heidingsfield praised Stephens, saying that she “emerged as the most compelling of candidates” during a “highly competitive national search.”

“Her early aspirations to become a leading law enforcement officer are perfectly reflected in her professional and academic accomplishments to date,” Heidingsfield noted.

Stephens’ aim: In a statement, the new chief shared her vision for the University of Texas Police Department, which includes “professionalism, compassion and integrity” and “do[ing] our part to keep our campuses safe and free from fear of crime through evidence-based strategies and community engagement.”

Past achievements: A graduate of the FBI National Academy, Stephens previously served as a detective in the Austin Police Department’s Child Abuse, Internal Affairs and Financial Crimes units.

She obtained a B.A. in criminal justice and a minor in Spanish from Sam Houston State University and earned a Master of Public Safety from the University of Virginia.