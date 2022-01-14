University Village man facing murder charges for double homicide in May, police say

Rosemary Sobol, Chicago Tribune
An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a man and woman in the East Garfield Park neighborhood in May, Chicago police said.

Anthony Roldan, 18, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the attack in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue, police said.

Eighteen-year-old Adrian Navarro, of Chicago, and 23-year-old Destiny Nunez, of Aurora, were killed during the shooting, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Roldan, of the 1100 block of West Washburn Avenue, was arrested Wednesday and is due in court Friday on the charges.

