University of Virginia shooting - latest: Three dead as suspect Christopher Darnell Jones remains at large

Christopher Darnell Jones is wanted on suspicion of carrying out the attack (UVAPD)

A manhunt is currently underway for a University of Virginia student after three victims were killed and two others wounded in a shooting on the college campus that remained under lockdown as of Monday morning.

The mass shooting unfolded at around 10.40pm on Sunday night when a gunman went on a shooting rampage at the main campus, university president Jim Ryan said in a statement.

Police identified the suspect in the horror shooting as Christopher Darnell Jones, a student and former football player for the college, warning that he should be considered “armed and dangerous”.

He is described as wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes and could be driving a black SUV, police said.

No motive is known for the attack and it is not clear if the victims were targeted or random.

11:56 , Johanna Chisholm

The University of Virginia police warned students to remain sheltering in place as they issued an alert that law enforcements officers would be conducting a “complete search on and around UVA grounds” and students should therefore expect an “increased law enforcement presence”.

“UVA Alert: A COMPLETE SEARCH ON AND AROUND UVA GROUNDS IS HAPPENING AT THIS TIME. EXPECT INCREASED LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE. CONTINUE TO SHELTER IN PLACE,” the UVA police tweeted in their latest update after a flurry of similar warnings were sent out from the account to warn students they’d be on the campus searching for the suspect in the shooting that left three dead and two injured.

UVA Alert: A COMPLETE SEARCH ON AND AROUND UVA GROUNDS IS HAPPENING AT THIS TIME. EXPECT INCREASED LAW ENFORCEMENT PRESENCE. CONTINUE TO SHELTER IN PLACE. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

UVA Dean of Students warns students to take the ‘frightening' shelter in place commands ‘seriously’

11:52 , Johanna Chisholm

The University of Virginia Dean of Students found themselves in a similar and “frightening” situation as students who were called upon to shelter in place late Sunday night and into Monday morning after an active shooter killed three people and wounded at least two.

“We have all received several shelter in place texts, and they are frightening,” wrote Robyn Hadley, vice-president and dean of students at the university in an email sent out to the school late Sunday night. “Please, please take the shelter in place commands seriously as the situation remains active.”

“If you are not inside and safe, immediately seek safety,” she added in an ominous warning to students.

Police say the University of Virginia gunman - who is armed and at-large at the time of this tweet - may be a former University of Virginia running back.



This is the email that was just sent to the student body by the Dean of Students, who is sheltering in place. pic.twitter.com/R2dXNig1Gv — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 14, 2022

Manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ student

11:44 , Johanna Chisholm

A manhunt is currently underway for an “armed and dangerous” University of Virginia student after three victims were killed and two others wounded in a shooting on the college campus.

The mass shooting unfolded at around 10.40pm on Sunday night when a gunman went on a shooting rampage at the University of Virginia’s main campus along Culbreth Road in Charlottesville, university president Jim Ryan said in a statement on Monday morning.

The campus was plunged into lockdown, with students and staff urged to shelter in place while the suspect went on the run.

Three victims were killed in the attack while another two were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

Rachel Sharp has more details here in this developing story.

Student on run after three killed and two injured in University of Virginia shooting

11:41 , Johanna Chisholm

Stay tuned to this page for live coverage of the events as we begin to learn how the massacre that left at least three dead and two injured unfolded on Sunday night, as the suspect in the shooting remains at large.