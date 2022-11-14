University Of Virginia Shooting Suspect In Custody, Victims Identified As Former Teammates

Evie B.
·3 min read

Officials say the suspect who began shooting on a bus carrying students home from a field trip has been apprehended. Christopher Jones Jr., the suspect, is a student at the University of Virginia (UVA). The university’s athletic website listed Jones as a running back for the football team in 2018.

Police have named the three students shot and killed during the incident at a press conference Monday morning. Authorities noted the team had just returned from a trip to see a play, and when the shooting occurred, they were back on school property.

The President of UVA has confirmed that all three of the victims in the recent shooting were football players.  The deceased have been named as juniors Devin Chandler of Virginia Beach, Lavel Davis Jr. of Dorchester, South Carolina, and fourth-year student D’Sean Perry of Miami, Florida.

Authorities confirmed the two injured students have been hospitalized. One of the students is in stable condition, while the other is in a critical state.  Jones Jr.’s arrest was announced at the press conference.

On Monday morning, faculty and staff at the University of Virginia were advised to remain in their current locations. Authorities were looking for a student suspected in a shooting that killed three people and wounded at least two more.  The lockdown that had been in place since Sunday night has been lifted by the university.

Monday’s classes were canceled, and a shelter-in-place order was in effect.  As reported by Fox News, the FBI arrived at the scene of the ongoing search operation at UVA.  Local authorities were in charge but enlisted the help of several other agencies, including the Virginia State Police helicopter.

Shots were heard coming from the school’s parking garage on Culbreth Road, near the drama building, around 10:30 p.m. The Office of Emergency Management at the University of Virginia tweeted about the incident on Sunday.

Afterward, university president Jim Ryan sent out an email to UVA students. “I am heartbroken to report that the shooting has resulted in three fatalities,” he confirmed. In addition, he said two more people had been shot and were receiving medical attention at local hospitals.

State of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said prayers are being offered for the school and its community.

According to the UVA Chief of Police, Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Additionally, he has been charged with three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

  • University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody

    Police say a suspect connected to a fatal shooting at the University of Virginia is now in custody. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge discusses the latest on the shooting that killed at least three students and wounded two others.

  • University of Virginia manhunt: FBI joins search for ex-football player suspect after 3 killed; 2 others hurt

    A shooting was reported on campus at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville Sunday night. UVA police named former football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. as the suspect.