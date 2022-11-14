University of Virginia: suspect arrested in killing of three students, police say

Gloria Oladipo
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Steve Helber/AP</span>
Photograph: Steve Helber/AP

A suspected shooter who killed three students and wounded two at a Virginia university has been captured as of Monday morning, area police have reported.

Christopher Jones Jr, 22, was taken into custody off-campus after the student and former football player killed at least three students at the University of Virginia (UVA), said UVA police chief Tim Longo.

A motive for the shooting is still unknown.

The shooting took place on Sunday around 10.30pm eastern time in a parking garage on campus after students had returned from seeing a play in Washington DC for a class, said university officials.

All three victims were members of the UVA football team, said the university’s president, Jim Ryan. The victims have been identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr, and D’Sean Perry. Chandler and Davis Jr were both juniors, and Perry was a senior student.

Two other unnamed students were injured during the attack, with one in critical condition, said Ryan.

Ryan said: “This is an unimaginably sad day for our community. The entire university community is grieving this morning. My heart is broken for the victims and their families and for all those who knew and loved them, and they are all in my prayers. As I’ve said before, when I see our students, I see my own kids, and I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent than losing a child.”

A shelter-in-place order had been enforced on campus as police searched for the suspect, but has since been lifted, said the university’s emergency management system.

It is unclear if the order was lifted after the suspect was apprehended by police.

Another campus is also grieving an act of violence. Four students at the University of Idaho were found dead on Sunday at a home near the university, said university officials.

Police responded to an emergency call about an unconscious person around noon when they discovered the four fatalities.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” said the university president, Scott Green, in a statement that was reported by CNN.

Police have launched an investigation.

