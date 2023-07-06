University of the West of Scotland website crashes in cyber incident

The University of the West of Scotland is experiencing an "ongoing cyber incident" which is affecting a number of its digital systems.

It is working with experts from Police Scotland, the National Cyber Security Centre, and the Scottish government.

The university's website is currently down with an error message apologising for "inconvenience".

A spokesperson said staff were following a "controlled process" and were working on a resolution.

They confirmed that graduations planned this week will not be affected.

The university has campuses in Paisley, Ayr, Dumfries and Blantyre as well as London.

The error message on its website reads: "Our website is currently down and we apologise for any inconvenience this might cause.

"We are working to resolve this as soon as possible, please check back again soon."

A university spokesperson said all precautionary steps were being taken to manage the incident.

They added: "The University is experiencing an ongoing cyber incident which is currently affecting a number of digital systems.

"University colleagues are working closely with internal and external experts, including the relevant authorities, such as Police Scotland, the National Cyber Security Centre, and the Scottish government.

"In consultation with this external support, we have been following a controlled process and are making steady steps towards a resolution.

"The university continues to keep staff and students informed. "Graduations are continuing as planned this week with no interruption."