University of Wisconsin Board of Regents schedule another vote on deal over diversity, pay raises

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents is calling for a do-over.

The board is scheduled to vote 5 p.m. Wednesday on the same deal it rejected Saturday. It will be the board's fifth meeting in a chaotic seven days.

A deal brokered by UW System President Jay Rothman with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Burlington, called for restructuring 43 diversity positions and freezing jobs through 2026. In exchange, universities would receive $800 million for pay raises and building projects, including an engineering building for UW-Madison.

The six-month standoff with the Republican-controlled Legislature over campus diversity programs hit an impasse Saturday with the board's stunning 9-8 rejection of the agreement. The vote was criticized by conservatives and praised by liberals.

To call a meeting Wednesday to vote on the same proposal indicates at least one board member wants to change their vote.

The resolution is being recommended by Rothman, Regents Ashok Rai and Kyle Weatherly − both of whom voted for the deal Saturday − and board vice president Amy Bogost, who voted against the deal.

Bogost, one of four of Gov. Tony Evers appointees who is unconfirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate, did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

Hanging in the balance? Rothman's job, potentially. In the days leading up to Saturday's meeting, he floated resigning from his job if the vote failed, according to UW student Regent Evan Brenkus.

Rothman has neither confirmed nor denied Brenkus' account to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He declined to comment when asked by reporters Tuesday.

"We had a closed session, and I'm not at liberty to speak about what happened," Rothman said, referring to his closed-door meeting with the Regents Tuesday.

The meeting generated some criticism for taking place almost entirely out of the public eye. The meeting agenda said the board would "deliberate and negotiate funding proposals and matters that require a closed session for competitive or bargaining reasons."

Rep. Dora Drake, D-Milwaukee, called the closed-door discussion "alarming." She said the public deserved to know if "our UW system will succumb to Republican political pressures" or remained committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Drake, who leads the state's Legislative Black Caucus, believed the deal sold out students of color and would set a bad precedent for UW System having to negotiate each of its priorities with the Legislature.

Those in favor of the deal acknowledged the proposal was imperfect but said it would help the UW System move forward.

