University of Wisconsin removes rock from campus after declaring it 'painful symbol of racism'

The University of Wisconsin, Madison has removed a rock that sat on campus for nearly 100 years after it was determined to be a "painful symbol of racism."

Chamberlin Rock was hauled away by a construction team on Friday and taken from Observatory Hill, a place it sat since 1925, following revelations that the stone was referred to "by a deeply offensive nickname that included a racial slur" in a newspaper the same year it was placed, the school wrote. The rock was dedicated to Thomas Chamberlin, a geologist and a former university president who served the school in the late 1800s.

The removal effort is estimated to cost over $50,000.

“It took courage and commitment for the Wisconsin Black Student Union to bring this issue forward and to influence change alongside UW’s Wunk Sheek student leaders,” Lori Reesor, the college's vice chancellor for student affairs, said in a statement. “In the midst of demands for justice following George Floyd’s murder last summer, the students wanted change on campus and they worked hard to see this through. While the decision required compromise, I’m proud of the student leaders and the collaboration it took to get here.”

Chamberlin's plaque, which was featured on the stone, has also been removed and relocated to university-owned property in the Lake Kegonsa area. The stone will now be referred to only as "glacial erratic" by school administrators.

“Moving the rock to this remote site prevents further harm to our community while preserving the rock’s educational and research value for current and future scholars,” Gary Brown, director of campus planning and landscape architecture, said in a statement. “Students and the general public will no longer casually encounter the rock, but it will remain available to those specifically seeking it out for teaching and learning purposes.”

Nalah McWhorter, a senior and former president of the school's black student union, watched the removal of the stone and insisted it was a "powerful moment." The student also indicated it has been over a year since she and others stepped forward with their demands to the school to remove the object.

“I see this as offering the next generation of students something to build off of,” McWhorter said. “We got this project going, and now the next round of students can continue to work on the other demands and come up with other ideas. We hope this movement and this momentum carries on.”

