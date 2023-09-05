University of Wisconsin student 'severely beaten,' suffers life-threatening wounds: police

Wisconsin police say that a female University of Wisconsin student was "severely beaten" in Madison early Sunday morning, prompting increased police presence in the area.

Police responded to the incident, which took place in the 500 block of W. Wilson St., at around 3:20 a.m on Sunday. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

"The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remains in critical condition," Madison Police Department said in a statement.

"This appears to be a stranger attack…We are connecting her friends and family with any support or resources they may need," police added. A friend of the victim told WISN-12 that she had been strangled, beaten, and sexually assaulted.

Madison Police Department says that they are increasing patrols in the area due to the incident. Detectives are asking any residents in the immediate area of the attack to submit any relevant home security videos to them.

UW-Madison sent an email out to the school community about the incident, confirming that the suspect is still at-large.

"We are deeply concerned for this [student], keeping them and their family in our thoughts and providing all possible support," the email, which was obtained by Fox News Digital, read.

"The suspect or suspects are still at large. As a result, police are increasing patrols and visibility as well as urging the community to remain vigilant and maintain awareness of their safety and surroundings," the school added.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. No additional information on the victim's condition is known at this time.





