University's 3D-printed breast implants could 'speed recovery'

A 3D-printed prototype breast mould could be used in "real practice", said UEA PhD student Ken Tam

The use of 3D printing technology could help recreate a woman's breast after surgery, researchers have said.

A team at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in Norwich used a scanner to capture a patient's breast shape and create a mould using the 3D printer, ahead of breast reconstruction surgery.

A spokesperson said "conventional breast reconstruction often requires one or more correction surgeries".

However, a "personalised breast mould" could reduce that, they said.

PhD student Ken Tam, who is working on the project at the university, said: "I firmly believe in the uniqueness of every individual and the need to address this in medical treatments.

"The use of 3D scanning and printing can help surgeons to do a better job.

"Plastic surgery has not yet fully embraced the potential of 3D technology to improve the surgery's precision and efficiency. The personalised breast mould is one example that looks promising to be used in real practice to achieve the benefits."

Student Ken Tam is working on the university's research project

A UEA statement added: "Conventional breast reconstruction often requires one or more correction surgeries after the initial operation to achieve the satisfactory shape of the breast of the patient.

"The personalised breast mould aims to improve the accuracy of the surgery and minimise the need for multiple surgeries, which will not only reduce the theatre time needed for each patient, but also improve the clinical outcome and patient satisfaction."

