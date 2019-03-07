UniVision Engineering Limited (LON:UVEL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we are going to look at UniVision Engineering Limited (LON:UVEL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for UniVision Engineering:

0.20 = UK£658k ÷ (UK£11m – UK£4.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, UniVision Engineering has an ROCE of 20%.

Does UniVision Engineering Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, UniVision Engineering’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the Electronic industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, UniVision Engineering’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

UniVision Engineering has an ROCE of 20%, but it didn’t have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability.

AIM:UVEL Past Revenue and Net Income, March 7th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If UniVision Engineering is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect UniVision Engineering’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

UniVision Engineering has total liabilities of UK£4.0m and total assets of UK£11m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 35% of its total assets. UniVision Engineering’s ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On UniVision Engineering’s ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research.