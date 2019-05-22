Do UniVision Engineering's (LON:UVEL) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like UniVision Engineering (LON:UVEL). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is UniVision Engineering Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, UniVision Engineering has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, UniVision Engineering's EPS shot from UK£0.0015 to UK£0.004, over the last year. Year on year growth of 174% is certainly a sight to behold.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). The good news is that UniVision Engineering is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.3 percentage points to 16%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

AIM:UVEL Income Statement, May 22nd 2019

UniVision Engineering isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of UK£7.3m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are UniVision Engineering Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Personally, I like to see high insider ownership of a company, since it suggests that it will be managed in the interests of shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that UniVision Engineering insiders own a significant number of shares certainly appeals to me. In fact, they own 73% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes me think they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - something I like to see. Valued at only UK£7.3m UniVision Engineering is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have UK£5.3m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalizations under UK£157m, like UniVision Engineering, the median CEO pay is around UK£247k.