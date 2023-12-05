Unknown amount of cash taken in ATM theft Monday in Willmar

Dec. 5—WILLMAR

— Police are investigating the theft of an unknown amount of cash from an ATM Monday night in east Willmar.

According to a news release from Capt. Michael Anderson of the

Willmar Police Department,

police received an ATM alarm from a bank located on U.S. Highway 12 East around 11:43 p.m. Monday.

Upon arrival, officers learned the ATM machine at that location was damaged and broken into. Further investigation led officers to a hotel parking lot along East Highway 12. Officers recovered a stolen vehicle and tools believed to be used in the theft.

It is unknown at this time how much money was stolen from the ATM.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the Willmar Police Department investigative unit at 320-235-3100 and dial extension number 3107.