Unknown driver pulls up to mom, 2 kids and opens fire on Tennessee interstate, cops say

A mom and her 12-year-old daughter ended up in a Tennessee hospital this week after another driver pulled alongside their car and began shooting, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The apparently unprovoked attack happened Sunday, Jan. 30, on Interstate 24, and both victims suffered non-life threatening bullet wounds, police said in a news release. A 7-year-old girl was also in the car, but escaped injury.

Identities of the three were not released, but police said the family lives in Rutherford County, southeast of Nashville .

“An unknown vehicle opened fire to the driver’s side door of her black Infiniti striking her in the left side and her 12-year-old daughter in the hand,” police said. “The Infiniti was struck by at least five bullets. The victim stated she was driving normally and did not believe this was a road rage incident.”

The 32-year-old woman’s car was surrounded by traffic at the time, she told police, and other vehicles quickly began “swerving to avoid the gunfire.”

“The victim could not identify which was responsible,” police said.

The two victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and treated for “minor injuries.”

