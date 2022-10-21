‘Unknown female’ cusses out Georgia man for refusing to give her a cellphone charger

A young man who lives near Blue Store Road on the east side of Forsyth recently reported an odd encounter.

At about midday on Sept. 24, a stranger, woman he described as “carrying a plastic trash can,” walked up to him along Hester Road.

The woman was described in a Monroe County sheriff’s report only as an “unknown … female.”

She was said to have been wearing a white tank top and black leggings. And, oddly, as the report further noted, she was “carrying a plastic trash can.”

The woman first told the man, 21, that she needed a phone to make a call, which the man allowed her to make.

Then she asked for a phone charger and for something to drink.

The man gave her a drink but did not hand over a charger.

“At this point,” the report said, “she became upset and began cursing.”

She was asked to leave and was later seen at the man’s shed. She was again told to scram.

The man said he later noticed that a gas can was missing.

Dispatches: A 26-year-old Macon woman was accused in September of stealing a taxi from Yellow Cab, where she appears to have worked. She allegedly drove the cab to Arkansas and other states, including Texas and Oklahoma, and refused to return it. A warrant for her arrest in Bibb County mentioned that the cab was thought to be in West Memphis where it was believed “to have broken down and the keys are lost.” . . . Another September arrest warrant in Bibb County noted that a 55-year-old Macon woman allegedly forced her way into a house on Courtland Avenue and stole a can of Raid bug spray.