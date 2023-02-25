Unknown suspect fires at security guard in south Fort Worth, police say

An unknown suspect fired on a security guard who was patrolling near Miller Avenue in south Fort Worth early Saturday, police said.

A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Miller Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. A uniformed security guard told them that he was driving his security vehicle in the area when someone on the sidewalk started yelling profanities at him. The suspect then pulled out a weapon and fired at him several times.

The security guard told police that he wasn’t hit by the gunfire, but he drew his gun in self defense and fired several rounds at the suspect. The suspect fled the scene on foot. Officials said the suspect hasn’t been identified, and they don’t know if he was wounded when the guard fired back at him.

The Gun Violence Unit will investigate the shooting, police said.