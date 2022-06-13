Unknown suspect killed homeless man. Fresno police ID victim, ask for help finding shooter

Fresno police on Monday asked the public for information about a homicide on Saturday that killed a 64-year-old man.

An unknown shooter fired multiple times into a vehicle where the victim — identified by police in an update Monday as Walter Flowers — was living, striking him numerous times, homicide detectives said.

The fatal shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 800 block of Tulare Street in southwest Fresno.

Police said officers responded to a four-round ShotSpotter alert at that location, where they found Flowers on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He died shortly after at Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno.

Police said the shooting suspect fled the scene immediately, heading southbound through a nearby apartment complex.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department. People can contact police Detective B. Barnes at 559-621-2421 or Detective S. Gray at 559-621-2451. The Fresno police case number is 2206110196.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Valley Crime Stoppers, 559-498-STOP (7867).