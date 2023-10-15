Unknown teenage actress cast as Pippa Middleton in The Crown

Matilda Broadbridge, 19, who will play Pippa Middleton in The Crown

Netflix has cast an unknown 19 year-old actress to star as Pippa Middleton in the latest instalment of The Crown.

Newcomer Matilda Broadbridge, from Bath, in Somerset, will play the Princess of Wales’s younger sister in the popular Netflix drama about the Royal family.

She has beat thousands of other hopefuls for the role in the award-winning show, but the actress said she was only “a tiny part” of the latest production.

Posting a picture of herself posing outside her on-set trailer on Instagram, she wrote: “A very short but very sweet trip to Crown land. So excited to announce that I’ll be appearing as Pippa Middleton in The Crown Netflix.”

She added: “So grateful to have been a tiny part of this production and for this experience, keep your eyes peeled.”

The young actress attended Royal High School Bath, an independent day and boarding school for girls, where she won the Young Actor of the Year title in 2019.

She is now managed by Mark Jermin Management and is described on their website as being suitable for a playing age of 15 to 22-years-old.

Her role as Pippa is not expected to be featured prominently in the series, since it will only chronicle events in the Royal family up to four years after William and Kate met at the University of St Andrews in 2001.

Matilda Broadbridge as Pippa Middleton who rose to fame as a bridesmaid at her sister, The Princess of Wales's wedding

Pippa Middleton, 40, is the middle child of the Middleton family and she rose to prominence after her eye-catching role as a bridesmaid at the wedding of her older sister to Prince William in April 2011.

The sixth and final series of The Crown is expected to depict the Royal family’s events from 1997 until 2005, ending on “a very big high” with the wedding celebration of Charles and Camilla, sources have previously told The Telegraph.

Princess Diana

It will deal with the fatal crash of Diana, Princess of Wales, William and Kate’s courtship, as well as the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

The series will be shown in two parts, with the first batch released on November 16 and the second following on Dec 14.

It was also recently revealed that the ghost of Diana will appear in the new series of The Crown in what Netflix insiders called “sensitive and thoughtful” scenes.

She is expected to be shown talking to Charles, the then Prince of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth in the days after her fatal car crash in Paris in 1997.

A Netflix source said: “After her death, Diana appears as part of an inner dialogue in separate scenes with Prince Charles and the Queen who are both reflecting on their relationship with the late Princess.

“These sensitive and thoughtful imagined conversations seek to bring to life the depth of emotion that was felt after such a seismic tragedy struck at the heart of the family.”

