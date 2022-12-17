Unknown woman’s body found inside car on popular highway in Union City

Union City Police Department has started an investigation after an unknown woman’s body was found inside a car.

Just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, officers with Union City received a call from the City of South Fulton Police Department about a woman who was possibly dead in a car.

When officers arrived at the 5000 block of Roosevelt Highway, they found a woman who appeared to be unresponsive inside a black car.

Authorities immediately rendered aid and checked her vitals. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the authorities, officers detained a man who was identified as the driver of the car, and was inside the store when officers arrived.

Officials have not released the identities of the man or woman, or their ages. Officers did not say if the man was arrested or whether he will face any charges.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office was on the scene, along with UCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.

The investigation is ongoing.

