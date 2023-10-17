'Unlawning America': St. Michael's professor sticks up for pollinators in Vermont

Brian Collier, a professor of art and design at St. Michael's College, wants to "unlawn" America, beginning in Vermont.

Collier explains that unlawning involves allowing at least a portion of your mowed and manicured lawn to return to its natural state of wild plants and flowers, a welcoming and supportive habitat for Vermont's threatened pollinators, mostly bees, which have been losing habitat at an alarming rate.

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department recently added three species of bumble bees to its threatened and endangered species list, according to its website. Fish and Wildlife says 80% of wild plants in Vermont are dependent on mostly bees for pollination, as are blueberries, blackberries and apples.

"I'm not trying to get everybody to get rid of 100 percent of their lawns," Collier said. "I would argue the majority of the lawns we have in our landscape is not used, it's only for aesthetics."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

That aesthetic comes down to us from England and France, according to Collier, where country estates typically include vast expanses of green lawns. Americans adopted the European practice.

"If you use (your lawn) for picnic tables or as a sports field, those have to stay mowed, but most of the space you see all over the country, the only time people go into that mowed lawn is when they're mowing it," Collier said. "That's it. Otherwise it just sits."

Collier's question is: Why waste all that time and money on a green lawn when there's a tremendous need for more habitat for pollinators?

"Let it grow, plant it with flowers," Collier said. "Do I really need to mow this huge expanse? Maybe mow a smaller area with a meadowscape. You'll see animals come in and birds and bees and pollinators."

Using art to develop a stronger connection to the natural world

On Oct. 10, Collier gave a presentation on unlawning at St. Michael's College. His 20-year career at the college has been in "creating work that investigates the plants and animals that live in and around our built environment," according to a news release. Collier uses a wide range of artistic media to help people "develop a stronger sense of connection to the natural world where we live and work," according to the college.

Collier said in an interview with the Burlington Free Press there is unlawning going on in the Burlington area.

"I've watched this at a lot of different sites," he said. "It's amazing to watch the transformation. One person said they stopped mowing and deer starting coming, having fawns right outside their house, an incredible scene."

What about angry neighbors who don't appreciate putting pollinators first?

Collier understands that bucking the norm can have consequences. The pitchforks can come out when some or all of your formerly manicured lawn transforms into a riot of native plants and flowers.

"In terms of angry neighbors, that's all about communication," Collier said. "You have to have conversations with people."

If you'd rather not have a conversation with an angry neighbor, you can rope off your unlawned lawn and use signs to explain what you're doing: "Not mowing for pollinators."

"That actually is surprisingly effective," Collier said. "In some towns there are ordinances against it. In that case there's more work to be done."

Gray foxes moved in when Collier stopped mowing

Collier lives on a 10-acre property that is mostly forest, but had about an acre of mowed lawn when he and his wife moved in. He stopped mowing 70% of that acre and let it return to a natural state.

"Once you let it go, you'll be amazed at what comes in," Collier said. "We have a family of gray fox living in our yard. Every animal you can think of comes in, even a juvenile moose once, which is very rare. The more natural you let your space go, the more animals will utilize it."

Collier said his ultimate goal is to create a world where the weird person on the block is the one who does mow their lawn.

"Changing culture is a big ship to steer, it takes time and people participating to do it," Collier said. "It's an exercise in patience. I think it's worth it."

Contact Dan D’Ambrosio at 660-1841 or ddambrosi@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDambrosioVT.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: "Unlawning" calls for returning lawns to natural state for pollinators