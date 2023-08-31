Unlicensed acupuncturist accused of sexually assaulting client during treatment

A Loveland man performing acupuncture treatment out of his home without a license has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a client last year.

A woman reported to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office earlier this year that she began receiving acupuncture treatment at a man's Loveland home in mid-2022. During a treatment session in late 2022, the woman told investigators the man sexually assaulted her while providing massage therapy treatment, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Investigators say the man represented himself as a retired medical doctor and offered acupuncture and holistic medicine services, but he had never obtained certification as a doctor and his acupuncture license expired in 2021, according to the news release. Investigators also say the man performed breast exams even though he had no medical training that qualified him to do so.

The man, 68-year-old Rodney Pereira, was arrested Aug. 21 on two counts of sexual assault during a false medical exam, a Class 4 felony; sexual intrusion, a Class 4 felony; unlawful sexual contact, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and two counts of unauthorized practice, a Class 2 misdemeanor.

“Legitimate acupuncture services or massage therapy will never involve sexual contact with clients. This kind of behavior violates legal and ethical requirements for practitioners,” sheriff's office Capt. Bobby Moll said in the news release. “If this ever happens to you, please report it so law enforcement can stop further harm from happening.”

Pereira posted his $25,000 surety bond and was released from the Larimer County Jail on Aug. 22, according to online court records. He is next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 20.

Anyone with information about this case who have not yet spoken with law enforcement can contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586 or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or stopcriminals.org.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Resources for sexual assault victims

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center (SAVA) provides crisis intervention, advocacy and counseling for survivors and anyone affected by sexual violence in Northern Colorado, as well as prevention progrms through community outreach and education.

savacenter.org

Fort Collins location: 970-472-4204

Loveland location: 970-775-2962

ChildSafe supports child and adult victims of childhood abuse, particularly sexual abuse, and their family members.

childsafecolorado.org

970-472-4133

SummitStone Health Partners provides counseling for psychological, emotional and behavioral problems, substance use disorders, domestic violence and sexual assault victims.

Resources provided by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Unlicensed acupuncturist accused of sexually assaulting client in Loveland