Unlicensed box truck driver charged after fatally striking man in wheelchair trying to cross Queens street

An unlicensed box truck driver has been charged after fatally striking a man in a wheelchair in Queens and dragging the victim down the street, police said Sunday.

Freddy Saquisili was arrested for aggravated unlicensed driving for allegedly slamming into the 73-year-old victim, who was trying to cross mid-block on Central Ave. near Nameoke Ave. in Far Rockaway about 9:10 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

Saquisili, 42, of Baldwin, L.I., dragged the victim down the bock before coming to a stop, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to St. John’s Hospital but could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

Saquisili, who was heading north in a 2013 International Harvester delivery truck, remained at the scene until cops arrived and took him into custody.

He was released without bail after his arraignment in Queens Criminal Court later Saturday.

The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad will continue to investigate the crash.