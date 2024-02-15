Unlicensed contractor accused of defrauding dozens of Hurricane Ian victims, Sarasota deputies say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — An unlicensed contractor is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from dozens of Hurricane Ian victims, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Hoover, who owns J&J Screens, allegedly took down payments for jobs such as building new sheds or fixing carports and roofs, but never started any of the jobs, deputies said.

So far, deputies have found at least 38 people who were defrauded.

Hoover was arrested on Tuesday in Sarasota County on 71 charges, including scheme to defraud in excess of $50,000, a first-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies believe there are more people who have been defrauded.

Anyone with information is asked to call 941-861-4640.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.