Unlicensed contractor earns prison for ignoring probation

Under Michigan’s last court reform, it takes at least three certified probation violations to earn a prison sentence.

St. Joseph County Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman reached that limit with Kalamazoo unlicensed contractor Nakia Davis, 47. He imposed a one-10 year prison term for defrauding a Lockport homeowner in March 2017.

The homeowner had storm damage. After the $35,824 insurance claim was paid, she hired Davis to do repairs. He told her he was licensed.

Michigan State Police investigated. The report said Davis did not finish the work, “he performed horrible work thus leaving her residence in worse condition than the storm.”

Davis admitted he pretended he had a license to troopers when he did not. He admitted he took the funds and spent it elsewhere.

Davis stalled for over a year, not taking any action making promises. He even tried to bribe a witness with a $14,000 contract not to talk further to the homeowner or state police.

Charges were not filed until September 2018. He pleaded guilty to larceny by conversion and was sentenced in late 2020.

Davis was caught in September 2020 when he was arrested in Elkhart County, Ind., where he had moved. Michigan extradited him back.

Sentenced to probation in December 2020, he was difficult to supervise. Davis failed to turn himself into the Kalamazoo County jail in April and May 2021 for failing to pay child support after conviction in that county in 2020.

Probation agents checked the home where he was supposed to be living, but he was never there. He finally contacted the supervising agent and refused to turn himself in. He claimed he was working in Baldwin and needed the job.

Davis was arrested. The officer found he was wanted for felony drunken driving in Indiana and probation violations in St. Joseph County.

After a hearing on the violation, Stutesman found Davis earned prison when the three violations were proven. He still could have served more county jail time as an alternative.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Contractor earns prison for ignoring probation