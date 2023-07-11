Unlicensed doctor was offering ‘live blood analysis’ for patients, Florida cops say

A procedure called “live blood analysis” was being performed on people at a Florida medical office, and investigators say the “doctor” involved was not a licensed physician.

Four patients have said they had the procedure, resulting in Jaqlyn Michelle Tinaro, aka Jaqlyn Jacobs, facing “four felony counts of unlicensed practice of a health care professional,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a July 7 news release.

“Tinaro represented herself as a medical doctor, always wearing a white lab coat monogrammed ‘Dr. Jaqlyn Jacobs.’ Her patients believed her to be a licensed medical doctor,” the sheriff’s office said.

“She was known for what she called live blood analysis, where she pricked the patient’s finger and projected the enlarged slide on a monitor to analyze the blood cells for diagnostic purposes and in order to prescribe treatments and medications.”

Tinaro was arrested June 28 and released on bond the same day, records show.

Victims said they were told the procedure was part of a battery of tests needed to treat ailments, “including: Lyme disease testing, ozone intravenous (IV) therapy, medication for parasites and thyroid issues, and custom IV therapy,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect “saw patients at the Virtue of Health medical office,” which was not charged with wrongdoing.

“The Virtue of Health website describes the office as a ‘wellness center offering integrative and functional medicine,’” the sheriff’s office said.

“It also provides a photo of its founder, Jacobs, wearing a white medical lab coat with her credentials noted as an NMD, understood to mean ‘Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine.’ A search of the Florida Department of Health licensing verification found no licenses for any profession under her name or alias.”

The suspect was not listed as a member of the office’s staff as of July 11.

Dr. Arthur Hodge, who is listed as medical director of the practice, “said he was unaware that (the suspect) was both unlicensed and that she was diagnosing patients via such means,” the sheriff’s office said.

“However, he did know that his name was used to prescribe medications, which he described as ‘IVs and vitamins.’ He did not personally meet with any of the patients involved in the case.”

Sarasota is about 60 miles south of Tampa.

