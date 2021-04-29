Unlicensed driver, 19, arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Plymouth

An unlicensed 19-year-old driver was jailed Thursday on suspicion that he ran over and killed someone in Plymouth the night before and then fled the scene.

Jack H. Blaschke, of Delano, was booked into the Hennepin County jail shortly after 4 a.m. on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision about 9 p.m. Wednesday at County Road 24 and N. 32nd Avenue, police said.

Police in Golden Valley located the vehicle a few hours after the crash, authorities in Plymouth said. No other details were released about the collision, including how Blaschke was found.

Authorities have yet to release any identifying information about the victim.

Blaschke's license status was expired at the time of the collision, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Court records show he received two speeding tickets last year in Hennepin County about eight weeks apart.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482