Unlicensed driver accused of fleeing crash that killed man on bicycle, Fresno police say

Police have arrested a 59-year-old Fresno man they said fled from a fatal collision with a bicyclist.

Steven Garcia was arrested about 9 a.m. Monday after detectives determined he was driving around 10 p.m. Feb. 10 near Clinton Avenue and Van Ness Boulevard when he struck a man on a bike, police said in an update Tuesday.

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run, tampering with evidence and driving without a license or insurance.

He fled the scene on the day of the fatal crash, according to police. The cyclist was found lying near the sidewalk.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Paul Sanchez of Fresno. Sanchez died at Community Regional Medical Center the day after the collision.

Police said witnesses reported a dark-colored vehicle left the scene while headed east on Clinton towards Wishon Avenue.

Police said they found the vehicle they believed was involved in the crash on Feb. 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision at Clinton Avenue, near Van Ness Boulevard in Fresno, California on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.