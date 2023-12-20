Unlicensed driver charged in crash that killed Milwaukee grandmother

A Milwaukee man driving with a revoked license has been charged in a crash that killed a grandmother of 13 as she crossed a street on the city's northwest side.

Stanley Izear Elliott, 54, faces a charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked and causing the death of another person, a felony. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office filed the charge against Elliott on Dec. 12.

He failed to post a $5,000 bond and remained in custody Wednesday at the Milwaukee County Jail, online records show.

Beatrice Johnson, 59, died when she was struck by a driver while crossing the street on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Milwaukee police were dispatched Dec. 8 to the 5200 block of North Teutonia Avenue on a call that a pedestrian there had been struck by a vehicle. A police officer and Milwaukee firefighters tried to save the pedestrian, a woman who was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived, but she died at the scene.

The woman was later identified as Beatrice Johnson, 59.

Police said the driver remained at the crash site and was arrested.

Elliot's driver's license was revoked for six months after he pleaded no contest on Sept. 21, 2018, to operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a criminal complaint.

He hasn't held a valid license before or since his conviction, the complaint said.

When questioned by police investigators after the crash, Elliot said he was aware his license was revoked and that he saw a woman run across the street in front of a bus, but that he didn't see her enter his lane of traffic, the document said.

Elliot told investigators he heard a "thud," then stopped his vehicle and knew at that point he had struck a person.

Johnson's family told local media that Johnson was headed to a bus stop when she was hit.

It set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses for Johnson. By midday Wednesday, $2,400 had been raised. The goal is $6,000.

"Beatrice's impact on the lives of others was immeasurable, and her loss is deeply felt by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her," the organizer wrote.

Attempts to reach Johnson’s family for comments were unsuccessful.

