Unlicensed driver on Courtney Campbell was going 101 mph drunk, cops say

Clearwater police say they arrested a man in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day who was driving 101 mph on the Courtney Campbell Causeway while intoxicated.

Police also said Jorge Valencia Vixtha, 31, handed officers a Mexican license when they pulled him over and did not have a valid license to drive here.

Police saw Vixtha, who lives in Clearwater, speeding in the 60-mph zone on the bridge at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. They pulled him over and noticed signs of impairment, including glassy eyes and the smell of alcohol, arrest affidavits state.

Vixtha did poorly on field sobriety tests and another test showed his blood-alcohol count was between 0.148 and 0.172, reports state. Florida law presumes impairment at 0.08.

He was arrested on charges of drunken driving and driving without a valid license. He posted $650 bail and was released from jail, records show.