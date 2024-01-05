Unlicensed driver gets 20 years in New Years' Day 2023 crash that killed Menomonee Falls man

The unlicensed driver convicted in a crash that killed a Menomonee Falls man on New Year's Day 2023 will spend the next two decades in prison.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner on Friday ordered Juan Felix-Avendano to serve 22 years behind bars, and another eight years of extended supervision after he's released.

A Milwaukee County jury convicted Felix-Avendano in November in connection with a fatal crash near 98th Street and West Good Hope Road. Prosecutors argued Felix-Avendano, 22, of Milwaukee, was drunk and high on meth when he slammed into a vehicle carrying a family on their way to church around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

Craig Schimming, 52, died in the collision. His father, 76, who drove, and his mother, 78, a passenger, suffered life-threatening injuries, but survived.

Felix-Avendano also was injured in the crash.

Prosecutors said Felix-Avendano was traveling in a red Volkswagen Jetta at a high rate of speed when he rear-ended a Toyota RAV4 that was headed east on West Good Hope Road.

An open bottle of beer was found on the driver's floorboard of the Jetta, along with a beer can in the back seat, according to a criminal complaint in the case. Its speedometer was frozen at 110 mph, court records show; the speed limit on West Good Hope Road is 40 mph.

More: Milwaukee police officer who died following crash in Oak Creek was intoxicated, officials say

More: Driver in May crash that killed 4 children and 1 adult in Milwaukee pleads guilty

Felix-Avendano's blood was drawn while he was in the hospital. It determined his blood-alcohol concentration was 0.147 — nearly twice the state's legal limit for driving.

Court records show he has never had a driver's license.

At least 88 people died in crashes in Milwaukee County in 2023, up until Dec. 24, according to the latest data available Friday from the state Department of Transportation.

Statewide, there were 558 road fatalities reported in 2023 through Dec. 24. In 2022, there were 594.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man gets 20 years in fatal New Year's Day 2023 crash