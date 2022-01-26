Unlicensed hit-run driver takes plea agreement in October death of Blaine dog walker

Jan. 25—A March sentencing has been set for a 31-year-old man convicted in a hit-and-run that killed a Blaine woman walking her dog last fall.

John Robert Jones, 31, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide after investigators say he struck the woman while driving along a Blaine road at about 12:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

Bridget Dunn, 56, was flown by helicopter to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. She was the owner of a pilates and yoga studio in Blaine.

Witnesses told investigators that a man was driving a white Chrysler 300 sedan erratically along Northeast 109th Avenue near Northeast Flanders Court just before it struck Dunn. The driver pulled over about 100 yards later and then took off westbound on 109th. Dunn's dog was unharmed.

Less than an hour later, using the license plate number and other records, police went to Jones' nearby home.

Jones was driving on a suspended license, and a few weeks later, while out on conditional release, was found passed out behind the wheel of a parked car and showed signs of impairment, authorities said. He was arrested again.

Jones last week pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminal vehicular manslaughter.

He will be sentenced at 9 a.m. March 24 in Anoka County District Court, according to court records.

As part of the agreement, he is expected to get one year in the workhouse, followed by 10 years of probation. He will also have to complete a substance-abuse treatment program.