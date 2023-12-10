Unlicensed Miami driver accused of killing 1 in hit-and-run did time for fleeing cops

The West Miami-Dade woman charged with causing a deadly crash Friday while being a getaway driver hasn’t held a driver’s license since 2017, did time for running from cops and grand theft auto and owes over $3,000 in traffic fines.

When Dymariz Picon fled police and stole a car on March 6, 2019, it cost her a year of freedom. An arrest report says when the 28-year-ood Picon did it Friday morning, it cost 34-year-old Daniel Garcia his life.

After her first appearance Saturday, Picon faces six felony charges: vehicular homicide; habitually driving without a license; driving without a license, causing death or serious injury; fleeing and eluding police at high speed, causing injury or death; leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury; and leaving the scene of a crash with a death.

An arrest report says a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer heard about a possible robbery in progress at 8200 Coral Way. When the officer hit his lights at a 2016 Nissan pickup truck, the pickup didn’t stop and lost the officer in a Westchester neighborhood. But, the westbound Nissan pickup truck also didn’t stop for a stop sign at Southwest 21st Terrace and 92nd Street and smashed into a southbound GMC van and careened off five parked cars.

Garcia, who had been in the Nissan, was dead. Two people in the GMC van were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The Nissan’s driver and a male passenger ran. The report didn’t say how police deduced Picon was the driver. It did say they found her and she confessed at Miami-Dade police headquarters Friday night.

Should Picon post the $275,000 bond, online court records she’ll be under a “level 1 total lockdown,” house arrest at her Tamiami area home with an electronic monitor. There also will be a “no driving order” in effect.

Then again, there’s been a no driving order by way of license suspensions since at least Aug. 14, 2017.

Driving with her driving rights closed

Online records say that’s the day Picon’s license was suspended after she didn’t pay the $504 due on a 2015 ticket for driving with no license. She now owes $544.70 on that ticket.

While that was going through the courts, Picon started her run of being ticketed, convicted, not paying and continuing to drive.

March 6, 2017: Ticketed for no driver’s license and an unlicensed transfer of a license tag. She got fined $504 on the former, which is now up to $655. She also got fined $25 for failing to appear at a hearing.

March 5, 2019: In addition to willfully fleeing law enforcement, grand theft auto and resisting arrest without violence, she was found guilty of knowingly driving without a license knowingly; no driver’s license; three counts of following too closely; three counts of failure to stop at a light; two counts of improper U-turn; and two counts of failure to use turn signals.

On Sept. 2, 2020, Picon was sentenced to 366 days in state prison and 424 days in Miami-Dade Corrections, which ran concurrently. She was given credit for 395 days time served.

June 25, 2019: Going 60 mph in a 40 mph zone cost Picon $310. Or, it would have had she paid it. With late fees, it’s up to $403.

Sept. 12, 2019: Picon got ticketed for no driver’s license and driving without a seat belt. Both wound up dismissed, but she owed $50 in court costs.

Jan. 26, 2021: Picon got ticketed by Miami-Dade police for no proof of insurance, faulty turn signal, no registration and no seat belt. Each ticket was $145 and is up to $188.50. She was also tagged a habitual offender of driving without a license.

Nov. 19, 2022: Being caught driving without a license again, this time in Coral Gables, resulted in a conviction on habitually driving without a license. She still owes her $603 fine on this case.

That’s $3,034.70.