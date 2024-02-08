Unlicensed Ohio daycare provider accused of sex crimes against children

An unlicensed daycare provider is accused of sex crimes against children.

Jeremy Bahner, 30, is facing charges of gross sexual imposition, rape, endangering children, possessing criminal tools, and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, according to our news partners at WOIO.

Bahner was arrested by Parma police officers on May 31, 2023.

>> Former Ohio State quarterback arrested, faces possible prison time

According to court documents, the alleged incidents happened in January 2018 and December 2022.

Bahner is well-known in the neighborhood, according to police, where parents would allow children to visit his home to swim in the pool in his backyard.

A judge recently granted Bahner’s motion to reduce his bond, but ordered him not to live with his biological children, to have no contact with his victims, remain on GPS standard monitoring, and be under court-supervised release.

The next court date has not yet been scheduled.















