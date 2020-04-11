'It's unlike anything I have ever seen': A deadly week across America

Albert Munanga, regional director of health and wellness at Era Living, leads a personal protective equipment training session at the Ida Culver House Ravenna, a retirement center in Seattle. (Karen Ducey / For The Times)

Death fell hard across America this week.

More than 7,000 people died of COVID-19. Total U.S. infections of the coronavirus reached nearly half a million. It was the worst seven days the country has seen so far.

The news came as the world faced its own grim milestone Friday: more 100,000 dead in an outbreak that has battered countless towns and cities. Even as the virus waned in China, its origin, it has surged across the planet.

America has become its greatest victim. From Boston to Honolulu, curfews were put into place. From Los Angeles to Miami, masks were no longer an option but the law. Good Friday services were canceled, intubated patients succumbed in hospital hallways, wooden boxes were lowered into mass graves.

This was America — a strange, new, scary place, where rage mixed with bewilderment, and bad numbers crept higher. More than 250 people died in California. Infections slowed in the epicenter of New York and the early-outbreak site of Seattle. But the deaths are still piling up, and cases are spiking among black communities in Detroit and New Orleans. So are they for Latinos in the Midwest and South.

For the doctors in packed hospitals — including one in New York who described what he was enduring as "mental terrorism" — and the nurses running out of protective suits who have watched the virus take their colleagues, the fight against the pandemic is far from over.

For the caretakers in nursing homes where the virus has killed scores of the elderly, and the chaplains who now tend to grieving EMTs, years of training aren’t preparation enough for the pain. It wasn't war or 9/11, but it felt like it, an unfolding, pervasive disaster waged by an invisible enemy.

Parents, first told their children would be spared as the disease hit older generations, now bury their kids in anger and await funerals that may never come.

These are scenes from a ravaged America.

Intensive care nurse Laura Roark in New Orleans.

Laura Roark and her co-worker tried CPR. The man didn't respond. He had come up from the ER just moments earlier. But he was gone. Roark, a nurse for a decade, stood in her hazmat suit, face shield and mask in the ICU of a New Orleans hospital. There was more to do, though, a task no nurse wants.

The man’s family's wasn't around. Like him, they had COVID-19 and were quarantined at home.

Roark took an iPad into the room where the man lay. She held it up. On the other end, the man's mother wailed when she saw her son’s dead body on the screen. He was 45. There were only seconds to mourn. The hospital was busy, other people needed to be saved. Or watched as they died.

Roark clicked off the iPad and went back to work. But she couldn't stop hearing the cries.

“Hearing his mother’s wail when she saw him … that’s harder than doing CPR, " Roark, 34, said.

In this hard-hit city in one of the hardest-hit states, Roark, who was working her second COVID-19 unit of the day, could do little else. Louisiana has reported about as many cases as California, a state with a population that’s 10 times bigger, and more deaths — 755 as of Friday.

“We have enough supplies for today and this week. But if this continues for another month, what is it going to look like then?” she said.

Roark floats between three hospitals straining to care for an influx of COVID-19 patients. By Thursday, the Ochsner Medical Center where she worked had expanded from three to five intensive care units, each with space for three dozen patients. Roark is worried about her patients. But she’s also trying not to get infected.

“Typically in an ICU, we’re in a patient’s room almost the entire day, constantly assessing," she said. "Now we’re trying to be in there as little as possible.”

“It’s unlike anything I have ever seen in my nursing career."