Unlike the rich donors Gov. DeSantis vaccinated first, I had to hustle for my vaccine | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fabiola Santiago
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This time, I told myself, I’m turning my outrage into action.

If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can dispense the first COVID-19 vaccines to his wealthy donors at the Ocean Reef Club in the Keys, if he can continue to use the deadly virus as a political fund-raising tool at whim, I’m getting the shot in the arm I deserve under new eligibility guidelines.

No more waiting, thanks to the under 65 “extreme vulnerability” category — and the new FEMA site opened by President Joe Biden in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Armed with a two-page letter from my doctor outlining a qualifying condition that made me more vulnerable to COVID-19 complications, I drove to the newly opened walk-up FEMA vaccination site at the Miami Dade College North campus.

It’s a massive life-saving effort staffed by competent young U.S. Army soldiers, civilians and local police.

“Not necessary” and “a big mistake,” DeSantis called the FEMA sites after Biden announced he was opening them in major cities in Florida and other hard-hit states.

FEMA camps” the governor mocked them.

Thank you, Mr. President, I kept thinking as I navigated my way to the coveted vaccine.

Thank you for the large-scale supply now available to Black and brown communities, and especially, to the people of Hialeah who didn’t vote for you. Thank you for not holding a partisan grudge like your predecessor and his Florida mini-me.

But I digress.

This is a story about a positive milestone in a year of losses and outrages like vaccines the virus epicenter of Miami deserved instead going to donors in a place with one of the lowest rates of COVID in the state.

Wealthy Keys enclave received COVID vaccines in January before much of the state

No fear, only bureaucracy

But here we are, finally my turn, I didn’t feel an ounce of “vaccine alarmism,” fears of harmful consequences that don’t hold up if you follow and trust the science. I do.

I felt giddy, hopeful, ready to do my part to send COVID packing.

I had been encouraged to come by the tweet of a younger colleague with the same condition. She got her shot here on opening day Wednesday. And also by another colleague I ran into at the FEMA parking lot. He got his vaccine here, too, and urged: “Go for it, it’s easy!”

My only internal debate was whether to choose the two-shot Pfizer (95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19) or the lesser-rated but also highly effective one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Both are being offered here.

Ha. That turned out to be the least of my concerns.

While the wealthy in Florida were served their shots on a silver platter, while a Manatee County commissioner added her name to the VIP list of a DeSantis pop-up site at another posh community, I had to hustle for my vaccine.

It was a mission to be cleared at check-in — all because of the formality of a piece of paper that, after I finally submitted it, nobody closely scrutinized.

Two workers at check-in refused the doctor’s letter I had just picked up across town. They wanted the same information, but typed into a newly uploaded form, COVID-19 Determination of Extreme Vulnerability, from the Florida Department of Health.

Was this necessary because the FDH form was going to be recorded or tracked?

No.

Was this necessary because they didn’t believe me?

No.

“The state requires it,” one of the workers said.

My doctor even spoke to the check-in person from my cellphone. She explained that she was out of town and it wouldn’t be easy for her to download, create a PDF, and fill out and sign a form.

No one would budge, even though they had let in the day before people much younger than me with a doctor’s note they didn’t even look at.

“No wonder we’re lagging behind in this country. They make it so difficult!” my doctor said.

She’s right.

It shouldn’t have been a mission for me to be allowed in when the crowds were light at a site capable of handling twice or three times as many people.

We shouldn’t be turning down people with preexisting conditions who are only a few years from 65 when we live in the epicenter of a state with a known total of 1,924,114 coronavirus cases and 31,829 deaths, as of this writing. Statistics that will add more victims tomorrow, and the next day, and the day after that, too.

Luckily, my beloved doctor wasn’t going to abandon me when there are mutating variants of the virus circulating — and she dropped everything to make sure I had in hand the properly filled-out form.

No pain, all gain

Once in, getting vaccinated was a breeze.

I didn’t have to choose a vaccine after all. They only had Pfizer left — and I don’t mind coming back for the second dose.

I could feel the same sense of relief in the older man who walked on crutches and the chatty group of young teachers. I could perceive smiles behind the masks, all so deserving of the vaccine.

The young Army soldiers administering the vaccines were efficient and pleasant.

“Who’s going to be my photographer?” I asked when it was my turn.

It wasn’t part of the protocol, but what the heck, they indulged me.

They warmed up to me when I told them the COVID vaccine was joining the one I got on my left arm the day I left Cuba at age 10.

“The smallpox,” the soldier said. “I got one, too.”

“Mine is huge as you can see — and hurt a lot,” I said. “They were angry that we were leaving the country, and the nurse plunged and twisted the needle harshly in my arm,” I said.

“This won’t hurt,” he promised and, before I registered the pinch, it was over.

It didn’t hurt at all — and I’m feeling fine, grateful to have been vaccinated at MDC, a community treasure that, in the darkness of COVID, is providing the light.

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis under fire over January vaccinations at upscale enclave in Florida Keys

    Bruce Rauner, the former Republican governor of Illinois with a residence in Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, Fla., subsequently donated $250,000 to DeSantis, according to reports by Chicago and Miami newspapers.

  • Highlights: What's changed in the Senate's virus relief bill

    Senate Democrats came out with their version of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. A look at some of the major changes in the bill now being considered by the Senate versus what passed the House last week. President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have agreed to tighten eligibility for the $1,400 payments.

  • U.S. is vaccinating on average 2 million people per day against COVID-19

    The United States has picked up the vaccination pace, and for the first time on Wednesday, the average number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered per day surpassed 2 million, The New York Times reports. The average a month ago was roughly 1.3 million per day. After his inauguration, President Biden said his goal was for the U.S. to administer at least 1.5 million doses every day, in order to surpass 100 million vaccines by his 100th day in office. There are three COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use in the U.S., and as of Thursday, 54 million Americans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. On Tuesday, Biden said every adult in the United States who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by the end of May. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chilling7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machine

  • Pope pays Iraq a historic, but controversial visit as COVID surges

    Iraq's beleaguered Christians welcome 1st-ever papal visit, but some fear he'll draw virus super-spreader-size crowds in a country also grappling with terrorism.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate Republicans try to slow passage of $1.9 trillion COVID relief package they fiercely oppose

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • 'No one’s surprised': Trump ally, Gov. DeSantis facing vaccine bribery allegations

    Rising GOP star and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is under fire over damning allegations first reported by the Miami Herald that he gave special treatment to 17 of his donors, allowing them to get the vaccine in January before many healthcare workers even received it. Democrat officials are now calling for an FBI investigation into what they say appears to be a “pay to play” scheme. DeSantis denies the allegations. Politico James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, asserting he’s not surprised by the alleg

  • Faculty at several Florida universities, colleges demand chance to get vaccine

    Faculty and staff members at universities and colleges across Florida came together Thursday afternoon to demand access to the vaccine against the deadly COVID-19 disease, a few hours after Gov. Ron DeSantis gave the green light for all employees at K-12 schools to get the doses but failed to mention their higher education counterparts.

  • Wealthy Florida Keys community of governor’s donors received Covid vaccine as rest of state struggled

    Over a thousand seniors at the Ocean Reef Club, home to many wealthy Republican donors, received both doses of the vaccine in January.

  • Long lines in Florida amid new vaccine approvals

    Aerial video shows long lines at a new, federally funded mass vaccination site on its opening day in Tampa, Florida. (

  • Trump tries to shift blame for Georgia defeat to other Republicans and lashes out at WSJ in new statement

    Former president blames Mitch McConnell stimulus check promises for loss of Senate seats

  • Chevron to build California carbon capture plant with Microsoft, Schlumberger

    Fossil fuel companies have faced increased pressure in recent years to reduce emissions, spend more on low-carbon energy and disclose the impact their production has on climate change. Chevron said on Thursday the plant, located in the city of Mendota, will convert agricultural biomass to electricity, and almost all the carbon captured in the conversion of agricultural waste would be stored underground. The venture adds weight to plans outlined by California's Air Resources Control Board last month to start phasing out all agricultural waste burning in the valley by 2025.

  • I Avoided Facing My Mental Illness for Decades. The Pandemic Changed That

    The "Ordinary Girls" author writes about dealing with mental illness during the pandemic—and how women carry the weight in times of crisis

  • Israel Adesanya among 9 fighters with most to gain — or lose — at UFC 259

    Here are the fighters with the most to gain from a great showing Saturday, as well as those with the most to lose.

  • Jeanine Pirro Accuses Immigrants of Bringing ‘All Kinds of Diseases’ Into U.S.

    Fox NewsDuring a shouting match with Geraldo Rivera on Fox News on Thursday night, Judge Jeanine Pirro went on a tirade that was shocking in its blatant racism—even for her. “We’ve got people being released at the border right now who’ve got COVID,” Pirro screamed at Rivera, who was attempting to push back on her argument. “Wait a minute, I listened to you, you listen to me! They’ve got COVID! They’ve got all kinds of diseases! They are being released into the United States!”“Now, you’re not going to tell me that a governor is going to shut me down and not allow me to do my job and let in illegals because we’ve got a heart? Mexico ought to have a heart!”Maybe only drink half of the box of wine next time pic.twitter.com/n9IC7UCw7D— Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2021 The host’s comments were reminiscent of ones made by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that set off a major firestorm and advertiser boycott in late 2018. “It’s indefensible, so nobody even tries to defend it,” Carlson said at the time of policies that would allow immigrants into the country. “Instead, our leaders demand that you shut up and accept this. We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poor and dirtier and more divided.”A few months after that, Pirro was suspended by Fox News for questioning the patriotism of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Shariah law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?” Pirro asked on her Saturday night show. After an outcry from advertisers, Fox temporarily took her off the schedule. Drunk Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro Chugs Bleach on SNL Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • West Virginia's GOP Governor Calls Lifting Mask Mandates An Ill-Advised 'Macho Thing'

    “I don’t know really what the big rush to get rid of the mask is, because these masks have saved a lot of lives,” said Jim Justice.

  • NC Republicans censured Richard Burr. But they are silent on Madison Cawthorn.

    Rep. Cawthorn addressed accusations against him this week — when a Newsmax anchor asked him if the media was just attacking him to distract from Gov. Cuomo’s scandal.

  • Tokyo Emergency Extended; Italy Blocks Shipment: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia asked the European Union to review a decision by Italy to block a shipment of AstraZeneca Plc’s coronavirus vaccine to the country. France’s Health Minister backed Italy’s measure and said other EU member states may act similarly amid delays in inoculations across the bloc.The decision could reignite concerns echoed by many including the World Health Organization that the EU is engaging in damaging protectionism, at a time when countries around the world race to immunize their populations.Germany reported the largest rise in new Covid-19 cases in a month as the country grapples with the spread of mutations, but the first signs of an impact from vaccinations are showing in low infection rates among the elderly.Japan extended its virus state of emergency by two weeks for the Tokyo region set to expire Sunday, trying to maintain a declining trend in infections as it looks to host the Olympics in about four months. South Africa said it was going to miss a vaccination target this month due to the insufficient number of shots.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 115.6 million; deaths exceed 2.5 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 279 million shots given worldwideU.S. Spotlight: Hospitalizations in New York remain highest in nationInside Pfizer’s fast, fraught and lucrative vaccine distributionVaccinated workers get more office benefits than holdoutsWhere we are in hunting for the origin of Covid-19Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Germany’s Vaccine Campaign Is Starting to Bear Fruit (7:22 a.m. NY)Even as Germany’s sluggish Covid-19 vaccine campaign has left politicians arguing about who’s to blame, the first signs of success are starting to emerge.With priority given to seniors and nursing-home residents, the infection rate in people over the age of 80 has plummeted by about 80% since the start of the vaccine campaign in late December. Including younger seniors who haven’t been called up yet for a shot, the infection rate in people over the age of 65 has dropped by 64%.Japan Extends Emergency for Tokyo Region (6:45 a.m. NY)Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga extended by two weeks a virus state of emergency for the Tokyo region that had been set to expire Sunday, trying to maintain a declining trend in infections as it looks to host the Olympics in about four months.The move to prolong a nearly two month emergency already in place for the region was needed to prevent a fresh wave of infections from emerging, Suga said in a briefing Friday. The measure applies to Tokyo and the prefectures or Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama, which have a combined population of about 36 million people.Iran to Import AstraZeneca Shots (5:23 a.m. NY)Iran will import a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the World Health Organization’s COVAX scheme between March 18-28, according to the head of the country’s coronavirus task force. The Health Ministry on Friday reported 8,367 new virus cases and 81 deaths overnight.Iran has so far imported Sputnik V and Sinopharm jabs, and clinical trials are underway for its own domestically produced vaccines.South Africa to Miss Vaccination Target (5:08 a.m. NY)South Africa expects to miss its target of inoculating 1.5 million people by the end of this month because sufficient shots aren’t available.“We expect now only to complete 700,000 vaccines by end of March,” Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla said in an online briefing on Friday. U.K. Says 2 in 5 Businesses Furloughed Staff in January (5:42 p.m. HK)Two in five U.K. businesses were furloughing staff in January, taking the number of workers in the scheme to 4.9 million, or 16.1% of the total, according to the Office for National Statistics. London had the highest share of workforce on furlough.Among those working, more traveled to a job than worked from home last week for the first time since June, adding to indications that fewer people are adhering strictly to lockdown rules to control the coronavirus.Australia Urges EU Review After Italy Blocks AstraZeneca Doses (5:36 p.m. HK)Australia asked the European Union to review a decision by Italy to block a shipment of AstraZeneca Plc’s coronavirus vaccine to the country and broached the topic in a previously planned call with the EU’s top trade official on Friday.Italy informed the European Commission that it would withhold the vaccine shipment, using a new rule that obliges member states to inform the EU executive of its decisions to stop vaccine exports outside of the bloc. The commission didn’t oppose Italy’s decision, an EU official said. The company declined to comment.“Australia has raised the issue with the European Commission through multiple channels,” Greg Hunt, Australia’s health minister, told reporters. “We have asked the European Commission to review this decision.”A French minister backed Italy’s decision and said other EU states could take similar measures.AmEx Executive Sees Business Travel Changing (5:00 p.m. HK)There’ll be fewer transatlantic slogs for routine meetings, but more teambuilding exercises in sunny climes. Plus, just maybe, there’ll be more company-sponsored stints of telecommuting from the beach. That’s the scenario presented by Evan Konwiser, the executive vice president of product and strategy for American Express Global Business Travel.He predicts a re-envisioning of business travel that prioritizes experiential meetings—in-person bonding opportunities for scattered remote workers and trips that feel more like work perks than obligations.Denmark Expands Use of AstraZeneca Shot (4:33 p.m. HK)Denmark expanded the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to everyone above the age of 18, scrapping an earlier ban on people older than 65. The decision follows similar steps from Germany, France and Sweden.Cyprus to Allow Test-Free Entry for Vaccinated British Tourists (4:23 p.m. HK)Cyprus will allow vaccinated British tourists to enter the country without any further restrictions from May. Holiday-goers won’t have to show negative Covid-19 tests and won’t face a quarantine after receiving the second dose of a vaccine, Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios told state-run Cyprus News Agency.Health protocols, such as mask wearing and social distancing will continue to apply to all. Cyprus concluded a similar agreement with Israel on Feb. 14.Singapore Seeks Safe Reopening of Changi (3:53 p.m. HK)Singapore is prioritizing safely reopening its borders this year and nailing down Changi Airport’s position as an international hub when travel recovers from the pandemic, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on Friday.Changi handled 11.8 million passengers in 2020, down from about 60 million in the years before. Singapore Airlines, another great pride of the city-state, has suffered record losses, cut thousands of jobs and is racing through funds raised via a rights issue and other means.S. Korea Approves Pfizer Vaccine (2:31 p.m. HK)South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety approved the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine under the condition that it submits results of final clinical trials, according to a statement.Takeda Files for Japan Approval of Moderna Vaccine (2:28 p.m. HK)Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. submitted an application to Japan’s Health Ministry to seek an approval for the use of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine.Some 50 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine are expected to be distributed beginning in the first half of this year. Results of a phase 1/2 trial it’s conducting in Japan are expected to be available in May and will be submitted to the Japan Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency.German Cases Rise to Highest in a Month (2:24 p.m. HK)The number of new cases in Germany rose by 11,393 in the 24 hours through Friday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s the biggest increase since Feb. 5.Germany’s health authority warned in a daily situation report that “due to the occurrence of different virus variants, there is an increased risk of a renewed stronger increase in the number of cases.”China Seeks to Beef Up Biosecurity Labs (1:37 p.m. HK)China plans to ramp up the construction and management of biosecurity labs to prepare for future emerging diseases, while it also grapples with allegations from the U.S. that the coronavirus outbreak could have resulted from a lab leak.The country seeks to “comprehensively enhance biosecurity governance capabilities” by improving its monitoring and emergence preparedness, according to a document outlining major policy priorities through 2025Hong Kong Vaccination Rate Dips a Second Day (12:08 p.m. HK)Hong Kong has seen vaccination rates in the city decline for two straight days, in a sign the government may face difficulties keeping up the momentum of the inoculation program.The city administered vaccines to 10,300 people on Thursday, 12% lower than Wednesday’s rate, which itself was a 10% drop from the previous day. Tuesday’s total of 13,000 was the largest number of vaccinations since Hong Kong began giving shots to the public at the end of February.Auckland to Exit Lockdown on Sunday (12:07 p.m. HK)Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, will exit a seven-day lockdown this weekend after a small community outbreak of Covid-19 was contained, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.Auckland’s alert level will drop to 2 from 3 at 6 a.m. local time Sunday, allowing schools and businesses to reopen, Ardern said after a cabinet meeting Friday in Wellington. The remainder of New Zealand will move to level 1, meaning people no longer have to observe social distancing or limit the size of gatherings.Taiwan to Make 120 Million Doses by Year-End (10:42 a.m. HK)National Health Research Institutes will apply to build a second plant to expand vaccine production capacity, Taipei-based Apple Daily reported, citing Health Minister Chen Shih-chung.The government expects mass production of Taiwan’s Covid vaccines to start in July, the newspaper said.U.S. Hospitalizations Threaten to Rebound (9:08 a.m. HK)More than a dozen U.S. states reported increases in hospitalizations for the coronavirus, threatening to reverse a national trend that’s pushed in-patient numbers to the lowest level since the fall.U.S. hospitals were treating 49,519 patients as of Thursday, data from the Department of Health and Human Services show. The tally fell 3.8% since March 1 after California reported 544 fewer cases and Texas recorded a decline of 391. Hospitalizations are down 62% from a peak of 131,637 in mid-January, though the pace of the reduction appears to be slowing.Michigan had 945 hospitalizations Thursday, an increase of 13% over the past three days. Cases jumped 4.9% to 2,075 in Pennsylvania. New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Virginia, Tennessee, Utah, South Dakota, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Idaho and Wyoming also recorded an increase in in-patients.Covid cases make up 12% of hospital patients in New York and Georgia, the highest proportion among U.S. states.Group Calls for Independent Virus Probe (9:05 a.m. HK)A group of scientists called for an independent probe to consider all hypotheses and nail down whether the virus came from an animal amid controversy over the investigation organized by the World Health Organization and China.More than 20 signatories said in an open letter published by the Wall Street Journal that the mission isn’t independent enough as the WHO considered delaying an interim report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dolphins celebrate 305 Day with fan popups across South Florida

    Dolphins celebrate 305 Day with fan popups across South Florida

  • After 10-hour delay, Senate to debate Covid bill

    A third stimulus check may be headed your way. Here's what you need to know.

  • Moldova is first European country to receive COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX

    Moldova became the first European country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from the global COVAX scheme, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Friday. The first batch of 14,400 doses arrived in Moldova last night, Sandu said on Twitter. Moldova and neighbouring Ukraine, two of Europe's poorest countries, have lagged behind the rest of the continent in the scramble for vaccines and welcomed donations from friendly governments.