Unlike in Trump case, Secret Service kept this one secret

4
DEL QUENTIN WILBER
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last time Secret Service agents escorted a U.S. leader to face criminal charges, they kept their mission a secret — even from their own bosses.

It was Oct. 10, 1973, and just a few agents knew the history they would make in ensuring that Vice President Spiro Agnew appeared in a federal courtroom to enter a plea and resign from office.

“It was a big day for the country, and a sad day,” said Jerry Parr, one of those agents, in a 2010 interview. “And we didn’t tell anyone it was happening. For better and worse.”

There is no secret the second time around: The Secret Service on Tuesday is expected to deliver former President Donald Trump to a New York City courtroom to be arraigned on state charges tied to hush money payments made in the weeks before the 2016 election. The event is sure to be a spectacle and Trump himself plans a news conference that evening.

While much has been made of Trump becoming the first former president to appear in court to answer an indictment, the Secret Service has been in a similar spot before. And there are lessons to be gleaned in how Parr and other agents helped Agnew navigate his final hours as the nation’s 39th vice president.

The main one: The agents allowed their admiration of Agnew, who died in 1996, to get in the way of properly doing their jobs.

Parr, who joined the Secret Service in 1962, wasn’t sure what to expect when he was tapped a decade later to be the deputy chief of Agnew’s detail. The vice president had a reputation for being President Nixon’s attack dog and skewering political opponents as “nattering nabobs of negativism,” “vicars of vacillation” and “pusillanimous pussyfooters.”

Behind closed doors, however, Parr discovered that Agnew was nothing like his antagonistic persona.

“He was actually a very nice man,” said Parr in a series of interviews for a book on the agent’s life-saving role in the Ronald Reagan assassination attempt. “All the agents really liked him.”

An example of Agnew’s kindness occurred in 1972 when the Parrs threw a Christmas party for agents. Agnew insisted on coming so agents working on that shift could attend. Not many top government officials were that thoughtful, according to Parr, who died in 2015 at 85.

“To a unique degree the vice president and his wife, Judy (whom we called ‘Mrs. A’), recognized our humanity and appreciated our service,” Parr wrote in his 2013 memoir, “ In the Secret Service.” “To them, we were people and not furniture that came with the job.”

Signs of Agnew's serious legal trouble emerged in August 1973 when the U.S. Attorney for Maryland informed Agnew that prosecutors were investigating the vice president for allegedly taking bribes as Maryland’s governor. It did not take long for news of the investigation to dominate front pages.

“Suffering showed on his now-haggard face,” Parr wrote. “As summer passed into autumn, I frequently heard sighs and groans coming from the backseat of the car; sometimes the soft sound was Mrs. Agnew weeping as her husband tried to comfort her.”

One morning, Parr said, the vice president grew upset when they drove past a platoon of journalists staking out his house in a tony Washington suburb. “They just want to put me in jail,” Agnew huffed.

Parr turned in his seat and jokingly told Agnew not to worry: He would go to jail with him. “And we’ll find someone to smuggle us a hacksaw blade in a pie,” Parr added, “so we can get you out.”

Within a few weeks, however, Parr's boss, Samuel Sulliman, pulled him aside to explain that Agnew would soon be entering a plea to end the investigation. As part of the deal, he would have to resign.

Parr’s job would be to escort Agnew to the Baltimore federal courthouse. Sulliman warned his deputy that “he didn’t know if we had to take him to jail after the (hearing), or not, and I should know that,” Parr said. “The judge could sentence him to prison.”

Next, Sulliman gave Parr an order: He could tell no one about the trip, not even their superiors.

Upon learning that the vice president might resign, the Secret Service would be required to rush agents to protect the House speaker, next-in-line for the presidency. Such a move would draw the attention of reporters. Agnew didn’t want news to leak before his resignation became official, and he asked his detail to keep it quiet.

“I only knew about it because Sam told me, and Sam was sworn to secrecy,” Parr said of his boss in a 2008 oral history. On Oct. 10, a warm Wednesday, the vice president’s motorcade made a quick stop at the White House where Agnew dropped off his resignation letter.

Next they headed to the Baltimore federal courthouse.

It was just after 2 p.m. when Agnew entered that courtroom, already filled with 50 reporters attending a hearing involving the vice president’s efforts to force journalists to reveal their sources of leaks about the Justice Department probe. Reporters gasped when they realized the significance of Agnew's appearance.

Agnew’s resignation was announced by his attorney, and the former vice president expeditiously pleaded no contest to failing to report $29,500 in federal taxes in 1967. In exchange, federal prosecutors declined to bring far more serious charges of bribery, extortion and conspiracy. (The Justice Department alleged in court papers that Agnew accepted at least $87,500 in kickbacks in exchange for issuing no-bid contracts. A Maryland judge later determined that Agnew had accepted $147,000 in bribes over a two-year span).

Attorney General Elliott Richardson argued that leniency was justified due to the “historic magnitude” of Agnew’s resignation and felony conviction. The judge ultimately agreed with the attorney general, sentencing Agnew to three years of probation and ordering him to pay a $10,000 fine.

The hearing was surreal for Parr, who had chased his share of counterfeiters and fraud artists. He recalled feeling shock and disappointment in a man he had so admired.

Forty minutes later, Parr and other agents pushed their way through crowds of onlookers and reporters on their way to the motorcade. Before he could get settled in the front passenger seat, Parr said he heard his radio erupt with the voice of an irate superior.

The official demanded to know why the agency had not been informed Agnew was going to resign. Upon learning from news reports of Agnew’s departure, the agency had to scramble to find agents to protect Democratic House Speaker Carl Albert.

“Something could have happened!” the supervisor yelled.

In retrospect, Parr said, he had made a mistake in keeping the secret, writing that “we had allowed ourselves to be drawn in, to the possible detriment of a protectee (Albert), the country, and our careers.”

As they drove from the courthouse, the agent heard a murmur from the back seat. Listening carefully, he realized Agnew was reciting a famous Shakespearean soliloquy: “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players; they have their exits and their entrances.”

Recommended Stories

  • Iranian media claims naval forces warned US Navy aircraft against entering its airspace

    Iranian naval forces reportedly warned a U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft from entering its airspace over the Sea of Oman, a semi-official outlet reported.

  • Gas prices: Prepare for a 'bump at the pump,' says analyst

    In a surprise move, OPEC+ producers decided they would cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day. Crude oil prices surged after the announcement, hitting its biggest daily rise in nearly a year. As the market continues to price in OPEC's move, consumers are left wondering what it could mean for U.S. gas prices. Matt Smith, Kpler Lead Oil Analyst, predicts it will cause a "bump at the pump." Smith points out the typical trend of rising gas prices ahead of the summer season, but says this announcement will "provide a bit of support for Crude prices." The current national average gas price is $3.50 per gallon, according to AAA. "That could continue to tick higher in the next month or two," says Smith. He predicted that we could be headed toward $4 a gallon levels. Overall, gas prices have been trending lower since hitting a record last summer. The highest recorded average price for Regular Unleaded was $5.01 per gallon in June of last year. You can watch Rachelle Akuffo's entire interview with Matt Smith here. Key Video Moments 00:00:15: Seasonal trend of gas prices 00:00:31: What this means for crude prices 00:00:39: A 'bump at the pump'

  • Oil prices surge following OPEC+ production cuts

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Seana Smith discusses how the OPEC+ production cuts are impacting the oil price forecast.

  • NASA reveals 4 astronauts chosen for historic Artemis II mission

    The team, set to go around the moon, will include the first woman and first person of color on a moon mission.

  • Texas Governor Sees Opening for Shale in OPEC’s Surprise Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott sees an opportunity for Lone Star State shale drillers to massively boost crude production in light of OPEC’s surprise decision to crimp output.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s Shocking Pr

  • Kings move to cusp of playoff berth with 3-1 win over Kraken

    Despite a string of injuries and absences, the Los Angeles Kings are on the cusp of wrapping up another trip to the postseason. Pheonix Copley made 25 saves, Sean Durzi, Carl Grundstrom and Kevin Fiala scored, and the Kings created separation in the Pacific Division standings with a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. Durzi scored at 11:45 of the second period thanks to a deflection that left an open goal, and Grundstrom stole the puck from Brandon Tanev and beat Martin Jones glove side with 14:38 remaining to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead.

  • State supreme court race gets national attention

    One of the most watched elections of the year will be between liberal Janet Protasiewicz and conservative Dan Kelly to determine the balance of power on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

  • NASA introduces Artemis II moon mission astronauts

    Three NASA veterans and a Canadian rookie will make up the crew of the Artemis II mission to circle the moon next year. Watch a portion of NASA's event introducing the four astronauts, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Jeremy Hansen.

  • 'Last man standing': Klopp sad to see so many managers fired

    Premier League managers are losing their jobs at a quicker rate than ever and it’s making Jurgen Klopp feel uncomfortable. Not quite, but this is a Premier League season like no other in terms of coaching changes. With Sunday marking the departures of Brendan Rodgers from Leicester and Graham Potter from Chelsea, it means there have been 13 managerial exits this season — a record for the Premier League.

  • 'The Zone' is an epic fail. All because Phoenix misread a federal court ruling

    Phoenix took a weak defense to court and doubled down on how it has handled 'The Zone,' a homeless encampment near downtown. It's not going well.

  • Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial

    A Lebanese-Canadian academic who is the lone suspect in a 1980 bombing outside a Paris synagogue will go on trial Monday, nearly 43 years after four people were killed and 46 wounded in the unclaimed attack. French authorities identified Hassan Diab as a suspect in 1999. Diab, 69, has denied involvement in the attack and said he was at a university in Beirut at the time of the western Paris bombing.

  • 'He'll be our next president': Florida protesters stay faithful to Trump

    At small but vocal rallies near Mar-a-Lago, demonstrators vow to stand with Donald Trump.

  • Nashville school shooting updates: Rutherford Co. schools closed Monday for safety review

    Follow along live for the latest updates Saturday in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.

  • Trump lawyer anticipates motion to dismiss charges in Manhattan indictment

    Attorney Joe Tacopina, who represents former President Trump, said on Sunday that he anticipates a motion to dismiss still not-yet-known charges in an indictment voted on by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a hush money case. Tacopina said the legal team has yet to see the indictment, which remains under seal but would…

  • April 3, 2023

    On the calendar today is Don’t Go to Work Unless It’s Fun Day, which is a holiday that needs no further elaboration. If work isn’t feeling particularly fun today then you have permission to go ahead and pack up.

  • Melania appears to skip Trump’s indictment trip as Eric joins father’s flight

    Former president facing criminal charges over Stormy Daniels hush money payment

  • Sen. Mullin blasts Bernie Sanders for 'demonizing people' following heated Senate debate

    Sen. Markwayne Mullin called out Sen. Bernie Sanders for criticizing millionaires while he has a mutlimillion dollar net worth

  • GOP rep: ‘If this were anyone but Trump, would this DA even take up this case?’

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) on Sunday knocked the Manhattan district attorney’s case against former President Trump as “weak,” adding to a chorus of GOP voices who contend that Trump’s recent indictment was politically motivated. “You don’t have to be a lawyer to look at this case and think it’s on pretty weak grounds… And whatever…

  • Neo-Nazi Arrested for Firebombing Church Hosting Drag Queen Story Hour

    He also attended a massive protest by right-wing extremists at a drag event in a public park in Wadsworth, Ohio in early March.

  • Brittney Griner urges Biden to bring home reporter Gershkovich, accused of spying in Russia

    Griner and her wife Cherelle said on Instagram that "our hearts are filled with great concern" for Evan Gershkovich, the journalist arrested by Russia's FSB security service last week in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. The Kremlin says Gershkovich was using journalism as a cover for spying activity - something his newspaper, the Wall Street Journal, has vehemently denied.