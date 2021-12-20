Unlikely arsonist torched High Point school in 1957

Dec. 19—HIGH POINT — Never underestimate the all-consuming power of a guilty conscience.

Eighteen months after an arsonist set fire to Johnson Street School, igniting a destructive blaze The High Point Enterprise deemed "High Point's worst fire of the year," it must've been obvious to everyone — fire investigators, police, school officials and even casual observers — that the unsolved crime would remain just that.

Unsolved.

It probably would've remained unsolved, too, had it not been for the culprit's long-smoldering guilty conscience, which finally got too hot for him to handle, causing him to make a full-flamed confession.

And just wait'll you hear who the culprit was.

Our story begins in July 1957, when students had gone home for the summer and the school stood empty. On the morning of July 29, around 10:30 a.m., principal Gaither Frye stopped by the elementary school to do some paperwork, but when he unlocked the back door to enter, he was greeted by dark, billowing smoke and bright orange flames leaping out at him. He slammed the door shut and called the High Point Fire Department.

Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control by about noon, but not before the two-alarm fire had raced through much of the aged facility, causing approximately $67,000 in damage.

The good news was that the building was empty, so there were no students or teachers killed or injured. One firefighter was injured battling the blaze, but not seriously.

The bad news — other than, obviously, the catastrophe itself — was the fact that the fire had been intentionally set. Fire investigators determined the arsonist had started the fire in a book storage room that was heavily damaged. The room was so charred, in fact, that investigators couldn't determine what materials had been used to ignite the fire. They noted, however, that the room held "several containers of highly inflammable duplicating chemical" which could've been used like lighter fluid.



Investigators found spent matches in two other areas of the school where the firebug had attempted to start a fire, but failed, before finally igniting the blaze in the bookroom.

Unfortunately, clues leading to the actual arsonist were nonexistent. Police questioned school neighbors to see if anyone knew anything or had seen anything, but they came up empty. The Enterprise even offered a $100 reward — that eventually grew to $225 — for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist, but nothing came of it.

The case went cold until Feb. 8, 1959 — some 18-plus months after the fire — when the firebug was consumed by his guilty conscience and confessed the crime to, ahem, his mother.

That's right — his mother. The Johnson Street School fire, which had caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage and could not be solved by fire officials, had been started by an 8-year-old boy, a second-grader at the school.

Was he disgruntled over a bad spelling grade? Was he angry because the cute girl in his class had refused him a kiss on the playground during recess?

Nope, he started the fire for the same reason a lot of arsonists start fires: "I thought it would be exciting."

When the boy confessed to his mother, she told the boy's father, and the couple immediately went to schools superintendent Dean Pruette with what their son, now 10, had told them. Pruette notified police, fire and juvenile officers, who met with the boy and his parents to hear the full confession.

According to the boy, he had found an unlocked door at the school a few days before the fire, and that's when he made his first unsuccessful attempt. A second attempt also failed. On his third try, he thought he had succeeded — and he knew he had succeeded when, later that morning, he heard firetrucks racing toward the school. He actually went back to the school and watched firefighters battle the blaze he had started.

According to The Enterprise, the youth was the son of respected parents and had no previous record of trouble. School officials described him as "an A, number-one boy." Although a court hearing was scheduled, it was believed the case would be dropped and the boy would be turned over to his parents, who would punish him as they saw fit.

More than 60 years later, we can't help but wonder ... who was this young firebug with the guilty conscience?

Well, his name was — nope, sorry, we can't tell you, because we don't know. The authorities withheld his name.

But what we can tell you is that he could still be alive today — he would be about 72 — and he might still live in High Point. He could be your boss or your neighbor.

Or even your dad.

The truth is, when this happened more than 60 years ago, his future wasn't exactly clear — but at least his conscience was.

