It's Unlikely That The Berkeley Group Holdings plc's (LON:BKG) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

The share price of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has increased significantly over the past few years. However, the earnings growth has not kept up with the share price momentum, suggesting that some other factors may be driving the price direction. The upcoming AGM on 03 September 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Rob Perrins Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a market capitalization of UK£5.9b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£8.0m for the year to April 2021. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at UK£513k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between UK£2.9b and UK£8.7b had a median total CEO compensation of UK£1.1m. Hence, we can conclude that Rob Perrins is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Rob Perrins holds UK£52m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary UK£513k UK£551k 6% Other UK£7.5m UK£7.5m 94% Total Compensation UK£8.0m UK£8.0m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 66% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 34% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Berkeley Group Holdings allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at The Berkeley Group Holdings plc's Growth Numbers

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has reduced its earnings per share by 17% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 15% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And while it's good to see some good revenue growth recently, the growth isn't really fast enough for us to put aside my concerns around EPS. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with The Berkeley Group Holdings plc for providing a total return of 41% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to revisit the company’s remuneration policies and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with that of the company’s shareholders.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Berkeley Group Holdings that you should be aware of before investing.

