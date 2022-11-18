It's Unlikely That The CEO Of Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT) Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

In the past three years, the share price of Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT) has struggled to generate growth for its shareholders. In addition, the company's per-share earnings growth is not looking good, despite growing revenues. Shareholders will have a chance to take their concerns to the board at the next AGM on 24 November 2022 and vote on resolutions including executive compensation, which studies show may have an impact on company performance. Here's why we think shareholders should hold off on a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Yanbin Wang Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Rectifier Technologies Limited has a market capitalization of AU$59m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$407k for the year to June 2022. That's a modest increase of 5.3% on the prior year. Notably, the salary which is AU$320.5k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below AU$301m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$373k. This suggests that Rectifier Technologies remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Yanbin Wang holds AU$1.3m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary AU$321k AU$296k 79% Other AU$87k AU$91k 21% Total Compensation AU$407k AU$387k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 81% of total compensation represents salary and 19% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Rectifier Technologies and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at Rectifier Technologies Limited's Growth Numbers

Rectifier Technologies Limited has reduced its earnings per share by 39% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 25%.

Investors would be a bit wary of companies that have lower EPS But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Rectifier Technologies Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 8.3% over three years, some Rectifier Technologies Limited investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning and possibly has something to do with the fact that the company's earnings haven't grown. Shareholders will get the chance at the upcoming AGM to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) in Rectifier Technologies we think you should know about.

Important note: Rectifier Technologies is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

