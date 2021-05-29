It's Unlikely That Citrix Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CTXS) CEO Will See A Huge Pay Rise This Year

Under the guidance of CEO David Henshall, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 04 June 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For David Henshall Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Citrix Systems, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$14b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$23m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 56% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$9.7m. Hence, we can conclude that David Henshall is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, David Henshall also holds US$42m worth of Citrix Systems stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$1.0m 4% Other US$22m US$14m 96% Total Compensation US$23m US$15m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 11% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 89% is other remuneration. A high-salary is usually a no-brainer when it comes to attracting the best executives, but Citrix Systems paid David Henshall a nominal salary to the CEO over the past 12 months, instead focusing on non-salary compensation. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Citrix Systems, Inc.'s Growth

Citrix Systems, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 73% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.03%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Citrix Systems, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Citrix Systems, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 11% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Citrix Systems primarily uses non-salary benefits to reward its CEO. Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for Citrix Systems that investors should look into moving forward.

